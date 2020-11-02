Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market in China, Japan, and South Korea: Detailed Analysis and Industry Trends By 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, “China, Japan, and South Korea Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market by Material and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,” the China, Japan, and South Korea cleanroom disposable gloves market accounted for revenue of $481.1 million in 2018 and is anticipated to generate $919.1 million by 2026. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2026. A cleanroom is an environment with a controlled level of contamination. To maintain sterile conditions in the cleanrooms, the utilization of cleanroom disposable gloves is mandatory, as these gloves prevent products from microbes and dust.

Cleanroom disposable gloves play an essential role in maintaining hygienic conditions, ensuring safety of patients and caregiver, and safeguarding against infections. These gloves are used while performing diagnostic tests to ensure safety of the personnel, thereby minimizing the possibility of infection due to blood flow, pathogens, and other external factors. Thus, the adoption of disposable medical gloves has been a prerequisite for medical applications.

The China, Japan, and South Korea cleanroom disposable gloves market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors such as the increase in demand for cleanroom disposable gloves from flat panel display industry. This is attributed to the fact that accumulation of dust can cause huge failures in flat panel display systems, which propels the need for set up of cleanrooms and use of disposable gloves. Installation and regular maintenance of cleanrooms in the manufacturing sectors of pharmaceutical, healthcare & life sciences, semiconductors, and electronics are prerequisites for maintaining a sterile environment, which fuels the need for cleanroom disposable gloves.

Furthermore, developing countries, specifically East Asian Countries, have siphoned semiconductor manufacturing away from the U.S., through industrial policy, tax incentives, and advance technology with low-cost labor. In addition, rise in number of end users, such as healthcare and pharma industries, is anticipated to supplement the market growth. However, volatility in prices of raw materials and high cost associated with installation of cleanroom spaces are some of the significant factors expected to hamper the China, Japan, and South Korea cleanroom disposable gloves market growth during the forecast period. In addition, allergic reaction from certain gloves acts as a key restraint of the market. The China, Japan, and South Korea cleanroom disposable gloves market share has been analyzed across all the segments.

The China, Japan, and South Korea cleanroom disposable gloves market covers in-depth information of major industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the market include Asiatic Fiber Corp, Ansell Ltd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Jiangxi Haorui Industrial Materials Co., Ltd., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Neo Yuandong Medical Equipments Limited, Riverstone Holdings ltd., Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Carda Group, Valutek, UG Healthcare Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Professional Sunmax Group, and Sempermed.

Other players in the value chain of the China, Japan, and South Korea cleanroom disposable gloves market include Dia Rubber Co. Ltd.; Woojin ACT Co. Ltd.; Careplus Group Berhad, Nitritex Limited, and Jiujiang Haorui Industry & Trade Co. Ltd.

Key Findings of the China, Japan, and South Korea Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market :

The nitrile segment is anticipated to witness fastest growth rate of 9.0%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period

China dominated the market with a revenue share of over 45.9% in 2018

The cleanroom disposable market trends are analyzed across China, Japan, and South Korea

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the market growth is provided

The qualitative data in this report aims at the market dynamics, trends, and developments in the cleanroom disposable gloves industry

The quantitative data provides the China, Japan, and South Korea cleanroom disposable gloves market size in terms of revenue and volume

The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report

