Microencapsulated Ingredients Market in Asia-Pacific Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

Asia-Pacific Microencapsulated ingredients Market Report by Ingredients and Application, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the Asia-Pacific Microencapsulated ingredients market was valued at $120.59 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $193.36 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Access Full Summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-encapsulated-ingredients-market

Microencapsulation technology enables compounds to encapsulate inside a microsphere/microcapsule. Microencapsulation is done through a chemical method known as interfacial cross-linking. In interfacial cross-linking process, the small bifunctional monomer comprising active hydrogen atoms are replaced by a bio sourced polymer, such as protein. The acid chloride reacts with the various functional groups of the protein during the reaction, leading to the formation of a membrane. The method is developed to restrain the use of toxic diamines for skin care applications.

Several different active ingredients such as pigments, vitamins, UV filters, skin lightening components, active ingredients, and essential oils are successfully encapsulated inside microcapsules developed from polymeric and non-polymeric materials including polyethylene glycols, cellulose, polylactides, and others. Microencapsulation in skin care products preserves the ingredients properties and enables the ingredients to release into the skin.

The Asia-Pacific microencapsulated ingredients market is segmented into ingredients, application, and country. Based on ingredients, the market is categorized into pigments, vitamins, UV filters, skin lightening components, active ingredients, essential oils, and antiaging components. The vitamins segment is further segmented into Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Vitamin F, and Vitamin A (Retinol). The UV filters segment is further divided into organic materials, and inorganic materials.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5644

Based on application, the market is divided into color skin care, sunscreen lotions (UV protection), whitening and lightening creams, anti-wrinkle and antiaging creams and other skin care products. Based on country, the Asia-Pacific microencapsulated ingredients market is segmented into China, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Philippines.

Key Findings of Asia-pacific Microencapsulated Ingredients Market:

The Antiaging Components segment accounted for a share of nearly 24.12% in the Asia-Pacific Microencapsulated ingredients market in 2018.

The Skin lightening component segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

In Asia-Pacific Microencapsulated ingredients market share, anti-wrinkle and anti-aging cream accounted for more than 25% in 2017.

The China is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in the Asia-Pacific microencapsulated ingredients market during the forecast period, followed by Japan.

In Asia-Pacific Microencapsulated ingredients market size, the Vitamin A (Retinol) market was $8.289 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $13.989 million by 2026, growing with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-encapsulated-ingredients-market/purchase-options

The key players involved in the market includes Air Liquide, Ashland, Inc., BASF SE, Biogenics Inc, Chongqing Pellets Techniques, Croda, Givaudan SA, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Kobo Products, Inc., Korea Particle Technology, Lonza Group Limited, Salvona LLC, Sumitomo- Presperse Corporation, and Nouryon. Some of the local manufacturers includes Adinop Co., Ltd., Bega cheese limited, DURAE Corporation, Reed Pacific Specialty Chemicals, and Seiwa Kasei Co, Ltd.

To stay competitive, these market players are adopting different strategies such as product launch, partnership, merger, and acquisition. In an instance, SEPPIC, subsidiary of Air Liquide acquired Serdex, which offers botanical active ingredients for skincare. With this acquisition, SEPPIC enhanced its product portfolio related to the Asia-Pacific microencapsulated ingredients market. Lonza launched its new bioactive functional ingredient ScreenLight Block at In-skin care Latin America in August 2018. With this launch, Lonza aims to enhance its product portfolio.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Imapct Analysis for This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5644?reqfor=covid

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Market Pulse: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research