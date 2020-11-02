Urinary Incontinence Devices Market 2020 Deep Research Study of COVID 19, Industry Growth And market players like Ethicon, Inc., Cook Medical, Prosurg, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, ConvaTec Group Plc.

The report offers comprehensive analyses of the industry trends; dynamic factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, & opportunities; competitive landscape top investment strategies; and key growth strategies. According to the report, the global urinary incontinence devices market was pegged at $1.80 billion in 2017 and is expected to garner $3.41 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

Rapid developments in innovative urinary incontinence devices and increase in urological disorders among the geriatric population drive the growth of the global urinary incontinence devices market. However, lack of awareness about the benefits of urinary incontinence devices and post-operative complications associated with such devices hamper the market growth. On the other hand, growing healthcare expenditures in developing countries are expected to create lucrative opportunities in future.

The report elaborately analyzes the drivers, restraints, and opportunities impacting the global urinary incontinence devices industry. The development of innovative urinary incontinence devices and an increase in the aging population coupled with a high risk of urological disorders are the factors that drive the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness regarding novel developments in the urinary incontinence devices and post-operative complications associated with the devices hinder the growth of the industry. Conversely, growing healthcare expenditures in developing economies create growth opportunities for the market.

Major market players

Boston Scientific Corporation

Bard, Inc.

ConvaTec Group Plc

Ethicon, Inc.

Caldera Medical Inc

Cook Medical

Covidien plc (Medtronic)

Prosurg, Inc.

Cogentix Medical Inc.

Major end users in the market

The report includes the analysis of the major end users in the global urinary incontinence devices market, such as hospitals, clinics, and others. In 2017, the hospitals segment contributed the largest share, accounting for about half of the total revenue, because majority of the pregnant women suffer from urinary incontinence as well as a large patient pool who are admitted in hospitals suffer from chronic conditions. However, the clinics segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

North America to retain largest market share by 2023

North America dominated the global urinary incontinence devices market in 2017, contributing about one-third share of the total revenue. This is attributed to the early adoption of novel urinary incontinence devices along with growing prevalence of stress urinary incontinence among women in this region. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to register 12.9% CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its high population base, growing disposable incomes, and improvement in patient awareness about advanced urinary incontinence management. The other regions analyzed in the report include Europe and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

