Beverage Packaging Market Scope, Product Estimates & Strategy Framework, Forecasts 2026

Rise in demand for convenience packaging, surge in consumption of bottled water, and increase in adoption of automation in beverage packaging have boosted the growth of the global beverage packaging market. However, implementation of plain packaging for alcoholic and sugary drinks impedes the growth to certain extent. On the contrary, use of recycled plastic for beverage packaging and introduction of bio-plastics for beverage packaging are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Global beverage packaging industry was pegged at $86.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $133.3 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Download Sample PDF @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6203

The growing environmental problems due to plastic pollution has made it necessary to find alternatives for beverage packaging. In this context, the technological advancements in bio-plastics is projected to create growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Moreover, as per the beverage packaging market trends, the replacement of virgin plastic with recycled plastic or rPET is expected to create better opportunities for the beverage packaging companies to curb plastic pollution in the near future.

The beverage packaging process is an important part of the food and beverage industry. A well-designed package increases the shelf life, quality, and overall sales of the beverage. The beverage packaging utilized for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are glass, metal, plastic, paperboard along with their combinations. The chemical composition of the beverage also helps in determining the type of packaging to be used.

The non-alcoholic segment to rule the roost through 2026

Based on beverage type, the non-alcoholic segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the global beverage packaging market. Furthermore, the segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the study period. Moreover, the segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. This is due to change in consumer preferences toward healthy beverages and constant developments of new beverages.

The bottle segment dominated the market

Based on packaging type, the bottle segment held the lion’s share in 2018, contributing to more than half of the global beverage packaging market. The segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The ease of manufacturing and handling of the bottles drive the growth of the segment. However, the cartons segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. This is due to the ability to recycle the cartons.

For Purchase [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/beverage-packaging-market/purchase-options

Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2018, followed by North America

The global Beverage packaging market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the study period. This is due to availability of beverage product differentiations and improvements in lifestyles of population. On the other hand, North America is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019–2026.

Key Findings of the Beverage Packaging Market :

By beverage type, the non-alcoholic segment dominated the global beverage packaging market in 2018, in terms of revenue.

By packaging material, the plastic segment is expected to be the largest production material employed by the beverage packaging market players globally.

By packaging type, the bottles segment dominated the non-alcoholic beverages sector, in terms of usage.

By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to be one of the most dominant regions and is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Beverage Packaging Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6203?reqfor=covid

The major players operating in the beverage packaging industry include Amcor plc, Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, Inc, Mondi plc, Orora Limited, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, SIG Combibloc Group AG, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Stora Enso Oyj, and Tetra Laval International S.A.

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research