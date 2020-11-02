Construction Fabrics Market Analysis, Growth, COVID-19 Overview, Demand and Industry Forecast 2023

Construction Fabrics Market Overview

The global construction fabrics market has been segmented by type, material, application, and region.

By type, the global COVID-19 analysis on construction fabrics market has been segmented into needle punched nonwoven, woven monofilament, and woven slit. Nonwovens accounted for the largest market share owing to the superior properties of nonwoven fabrics, such as superior barrier capacity, high tearing and abrasion resistance, and good cross-contamination control, and lightweight. They are extensively used as filter fabrics to prevent clogging of drainage system.

On the basis of the material, the market is segmented into polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), and others. The PVC segment is leading the global market as it is strong and resistant to moisture and abrasion, making it ideal for wiring and cables, flooring, and plumbing. Some of the other advantages of PVC are non-flammability, dimensional stability, and low cost. The flourishing building and construction industry with rising residential and non-residential construction across the globe has led to an increased demand for PVC and is thus driving the market.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into tensile architecture, awnings & canopies, hoardings and signages, scaffolding nets, and facades. Tensile architecture application is the dominating segment as they are low-maintenance, protection, durable, and malleable. Additionally, they are smooth and have reflective surfaces, and thus provide enough daylight, reduce cooling costa, and are used for solar applications. This makes the tensile structure building an energy efficient.

Construction Fabrics Market Regional Analysis

Regionally, the global market has been segmented into five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The market in Asia-Pacific dominated the global construction fabrics market growth in 2017 due to the fast-paced industrialization in emerging economies such as India, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore are expected to fuel product demand in the construction industry.

North America accounted for the second-largest market share in 2017 on account of the high demand for construction fabrics from the increasing sustainable construction activities in the region.

The European market is primarily driven by the demand for robust infrastructural development in Western Europe.

Construction Fabrics Market Competitive Analysis

Some of the manufacturers operating in the global construction fabrics industry are Saint-Gobain (France), Sioen Industries NV (Belgium), Low & Bonar (UK), Sattler AG (Austria), Koninklijke Ten Cate bv (the Netherlands), Fibertex Nonwovens A/S (Denmark), Serge Ferrari (France), HIRAOKA & CO., LTD. (Japan), ENDUTEX COATED TECHNICAL TEXTILES (Portugal), Seaman Corporation (US), Stylepark AG (Germany), and seele (US).

