Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market to Make Great Impact in near Future by 2028

In 2018 the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market size was xx million US$ and will reach xx million US$ by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Computer-aided facility management (CAFM) is the support of facility management by information technology. The supply of information about the facilities is the center of attention. The tools of the CAFM are called CAFM software, CAFM applications or CAFM systems.

Factors like an efficient accomplishment of maintenance practices, time-saving services, and low cost are majorly driving the market of computerized maintenance management system. Also, facilities provided by computer-aided facility management like scheduling tasks, tracking work orders, external work requests, managing inventory and audit, and certification are elevating the market.

Based on region, the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. Asia Pacific has a large population, which makes its market potential a significant one. It is the fastest-growing and most lucrative region in the global economy. This chapter specifically explains the impact of population on the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market. Research views it through a regional lens, giving the readers a microscopic understanding of the changes to prepare for.

IBM

Dude Solutions

Fortive

DPSI

eMaint

ServiceChannel

IFS

Hippo

Real Asset Management

FasTrak

MPulse

MVP Plant

ManagerPlus

MicroMain

Fiix

FMX

UpKeep

Asia- Pacific dominates the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to increasing vehicle damages due to dearth of proper driving regulation while Europe is expected to witness the largest revenue share due to growing demand for advanced safety features in the region.

Cloud Based

On-Premises

In 2018, cloud based accounted for a major share of 83% the computer-aided facility management (CAFM) market.

Industrial & Manufacturing

Property Management Firms

Logistics & Retail

Education & Government

Healthcare

Others

CAFM can be used by any organization which is required to carry out maintenance on equipment, assets or property, and is used across all industry sectors ranging from manufacturing, packaging, energy, health, education, food and beverage to facilities and fleet maintenance.

