Laparoscopic Surgical Procedures Market Regional Trend & Growth Projections By 2020-2026

The Global Laparoscopic Surgical Procedures Market is expected to grow at a considerable pace owing to the rising prevalence of abdominal abnormalities. Key insights into this market have been shared by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Laparoscopic Surgical Procedures Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Gastrointestinal, Gynecological, ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat), Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026”.

Key Segmentation:

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Hospital Segment to Dominate the Market

In terms of market segment, hospitals are expected to dominate the global laparoscopic surgical procedures market in the forecast period. This is mainly seen as a result of growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. The other segment expected to exhibit a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period is the ambulatory surgeries centers segment.

North America and Asia-Pacific to Lead the Market

The global laparoscopic surgical procedures market is poised for expansion as North America experiences rising prevalence of liver diseases, abdominal abnormalities, chronic pelvic disorders, and infertility. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that approximately 4.9 million Americans were afflicted by liver diseases in 2016. The US, in particular, is expected to have a demand surge owing to higher adoption rates of healthcare professionals of laparoscopic procedures. The other region anticipated to widen the market base is Asia-Pacific. This is mainly on account of rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure in countries like India and China, which will aid the growth of the global laparoscopic surgical procedures market.

