Stents Market Latest Research, Global Size, Industry Share, Trends and Growth Forecast till 2026

The global stents market is expected to witness a healthy growth owing to the rising prevalence of coronary heart and cardiovascular diseases. Key market insights have been shared by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Stents Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Coronary Stent, Vascular Stents, Ureteral Stent, Esophageal Stent), By Product (Dual Therapy Stents, Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffolds, Bio-engineered Stents), By Material (Non-degradable, Degradable), By Design (Coil, Helical spiral), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report puts forth a comprehensive market analysis and provides key information about the major factors that will influence the market.

Key Segmentation of Stents Market:

By Type

Coronary Stent

Vascular Stents

Ureteral Stent

Esophageal Stent

Biliary Stents

By Product

Dual Therapy Stents (DTS)

Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffolds (BVS)

Bio-engineered Stents

Drug-Eluting Stents (DES)

Bare Metal Stents (BMS)

By Material

Non-degradable

Degradable

Magnesium

Poly-l-lactide acid (PLLA)

Polycaprolactone (PCL)

By Design

Coil

Helical spiral

Woven

Individual rings

Sequential rings

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

