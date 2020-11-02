Medical Aesthetics Market 2020 – 2026, Details in Relation to the Value, Supply Chain Analysis

The global medical aesthetics market is slated to rise at a steady pace on account of increasing disposable incomes and growing awareness of medical procedures. The findings have been shared by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Medical Aesthetics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Facial Aesthetic Products, Body Contouring Devices, Cosmetic Implants, Skin Aesthetic Devices, Physician-Dispensed Eyelash Products, Hair Removal Devices, Tattoo Removal Devices, Thread Lift Products, Nail Treatment Laser Devices), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026”.

Key Segmentation:

By Product

Facial Aesthetic Products

Body Contouring Devices

Cosmetic Implants

Skin Aesthetic Devices

Physician-Dispensed Eyelash Products

Hair Removal Devices

Tattoo Removal Devices

Thread Lift Products

Nail Treatment Laser Devices

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

North America and Europe to Lead the Market

North America and Europe are expected to hold the lion’s share in the global medical aesthetics market in the forecast period. The North America market, in particular, is set to grow the fastest owing to increased private investments in developing minimally invasive surgical instruments and technologies, and a growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Asia-Pacific is another major region where the global medical aesthetics market will witness positive growth in the coming decade. This will primarily take place as a consequence of increasing disposable incomes, and rising populations.

