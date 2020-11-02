Anesthesia Devices Market Is Expected To Witness Lucrative Growth Over The Forecast Period Till 2027

UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND

Anesthesia is a medical procedure that is used to control pain during the course of a surgery. It is provided through pharmaceutical drugs called anesthetics with the help of anesthesia devices. Anesthesia devices are used during various surgical procedures, such as ophthalmology, dental, cardiology, and neurology for sedation to control breathing, blood pressure, blood flow, heart rate & rhythm, and manage pain.

The global anesthesia devices market was valued at $9,563 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $15,463 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2023. The anesthesia delivery machine segment dominated the global market, accounting for a share of nearly half of the total market in 2016.

Download Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1897

The anesthesia devices market is driven by increase in number of surgical procedures globally, advancements in technology, and rise in geriatric population, which are prone to surgical procedures. However, the high cost of the anesthesia devices poses as a major hindrance to the growth of the market. Emerging nations, such as LAMEA and Asia-Pacific, are expected to serve major opportunities to the manufacturers of anesthesia devices.

The anesthesia delivery machine segment accounted for the major share in the anesthesia devices market, and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2023, owing to high adoption of these devices during the surgical procedures.

In 2016, North America accounted for a share of nearly two-fifths of the global market, owing to the increase in number of surgical procedures and high adoption of technologically advanced products. Europe holds the second position in the global anesthesia devices market.

Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1897

The Major Key Players Are:

GE Healthcare, Becton Dickinson and Company, Smiths Group plc., Ambu S/A, Teleflex Incorporated, Ventlab, Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, SunMed, 3M Company, and Airsep Corporation.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com