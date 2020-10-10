Trending News Covid-19 impact on Thick Film Resistors Market Forecast 2025, Competitive Analysis, Scope, Trend, Size | Yageo, Ta-I Technology Co., Ltd, KOA, Vishay, Ralec Electronics Corp.

“

The Thick Film Resistors Market has been riding a progressive growth trail over the recent past. The first two quarters of the year 2020 have however witnessed heavy disruptions throughout all the industry facets, which are ultimately posing an unprecedented impact on Thick Film Resistors market. Although healthcare & life sciences industry as a whole is witnessing an influx of opportunities in selected sectors, it remains a matter of fact that some of the industry sectors have temporarily scaled back. It becomes imperative to stay abreast of all the recent updates and predict the near future wisely.

The report primarily attempts to track the evolution of growth path of market from 2019, through 2020, and post the crisis. It also provides long-term market growth projections for a predefined period of assessment, 2020 – 2025. Based on detailed analysis of industry’s key dynamics and segmental performance, the report offers an extensive assessment of demand, supply, and manufacturing scenario. Upsurge in R&D investments, increasing sophistication of healthcare infrastructure, thriving medical tourism, and rapidly introducing innovations in Thick Film Resistors and equipment sector are thoroughly evaluated.

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid-19 impact analysis on various industry verticals and Country Level impact for a better analysis of markets and industries. The 2020 latest edition of this report is entitled to provide additional commentary on latest scenario, economic slowdown and COVID-19 impact on overall industry.

Key players in the global Thick Film Resistors market covered in Chapter 4: Yageo, Ta-I Technology Co., Ltd, KOA, Vishay, Ralec Electronics Corp., Walsin Technology Corporation, Fenghua Advanced Technology, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Panasonic, Uni Ohm, Rohm Co., Ltd., Tateyama Kagaku Industry Co., Ltd., Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH (EBG), Ever Ohms Technology Co., Ltd.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Thick Film Resistors market from 2020 to 2025 is primarily split into:

SMD Type

Through Hole Type

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Thick Film Resistors market from 2020 to 2025 covers:

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunications

Automotive/Energy

Industrial/Medical

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World

Impact of Covid-19 in Thick Film Resistors Market: Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Thick Film Resistors market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

Thin and thick film resistors are the most common types in the market. They are characterized by a resistive layer on a ceramic base. Although their appearance might be very similar, their properties and manufacturing process are very different. The naming originates from the different layer thicknesses. Thin film has a thickness in the order of 0.1 micrometer or smaller, while thick film is around thousands time thicker. However, the main difference is method the resistive film is applied onto the substrate. Thin film resistors have a metallic film that is vacuum deposited on an insulating substrate. Thick film resistors are produced by firing a special paste onto the substrate. The paste is a mixture of glass and metal oxides. Thin film is more accurate, has a better temperature coefficient and is more stable. It therefore competes with other technologies that feature high precision, such as wire wound or bulk metal foil. On the other hand, thick film is preferred for applications where these high requirements are not critical since prices are much lower. This report studies the Thick Film Resistors market.

The global Thick Film Resistors market is expected to reach xxx Million USD by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2025.

