North America Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer Market 2020 Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Business Revenue Forecast, Size, Leading Competitors and Growth Trends 2027

The regenerative thermal oxidizer market in North America was valued US$ 1.96 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2.52 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The air pollution control technologies have profound scope of application as well as utility across different industry vertical for mitigating the harmful pollutants into the open atmosphere over the past many decades. Currently, numerous chemicals, thermal, electrostatic precipitators and scrubbers among other business offerings are extensively popular among the end-user industries that are commonly provided by several market players operating in the market. Among these, the regenerative thermal oxidizer are specially designed system and equipment that aid in air pollution control through eliminating hazardous air pollutants such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and emissions over extreme temperatures to convert them into vapors or carbon dioxide. As a result, the regenerative thermal oxidizer (RTO) have extensive scope of application across several industrial verticals such as oil & gas, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, electronics, general manufacturing, and automotive among numerous other verticals. The market players operating in the regenerative thermal oxidizer market provide highly customized RTO solutions having applications in terminating VOCs, hazardous air pollutants (HAPs), chemical odors, emissions, and air pollutants to name few industrial solutions.

The market for regenerative thermal oxidizer market is segmented into type, end user, and country. Based on type, the market is segmented into single bed RTO, double bed RTO, and triple bed RTO. In 2019, the double bed RTO segment held the largest share of North America regenerative thermal oxidizer market. Based on end-user, the regenerative thermal oxidizer market is divided into automotive, chemical, coating and printing, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and others. Chemical segment is expected to the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. Further, based on country, the market is bifurcated into US, Canada, and Mexico.

The US held the largest share of the regenerative thermal oxidizer market. US has a vast range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, chemicals, medical equipment, and pharmaceutical, among others. The US government encourages the manufacturers to expand their manufacturing facilities across the nation’s borders, which is increasing the demand for pollution control systems in accordance to adhere to the regulations imposed by the government as well as create a sustainable environment. This is generating significant demand for RTO systems, which is driving the regenerative thermal oxidizer market.

The North America regenerative thermal oxidizer market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America regenerative thermal oxidizer market with respects to all the segments. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.

The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America regenerative thermal oxidizer market. A few of the players operating in the North America regenerative thermal oxidizer market are Alliance Corporation, Anguil Environmental Systems, Inc., Catalytic Products International, Condorchem Envitech, Eisenmann SE, Shandong Baolan Environmental Protection Engineering Co., Ltd., Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc., Taikisha Ltd., and The CMM Group LLC.

