Nickel Metal Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| MMC Norilsk Nickel, Vale SA, BHP Billiton, Jinchuan Group, Glencore

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Nickel Metal market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Nickel Metal market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Nickel Metal report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Nickel Metal report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Nickel Metal market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Nickel Metal market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Nickel Metal market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Nickel Metal market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Nickel Metal market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Nickel Metal Market Research Report: MMC Norilsk Nickel, Vale SA, BHP Billiton, Jinchuan Group, Glencore, Sherritt International Corp, Eramet SA, Sumitomo Metal Mining, Anglo American, Minara Resources

Types: Nickeliferous Limonite Smelting

Garnierite Smelting



Applications: Steel Industry

Aerospace Industry

Electroplating Industry

Chemical Industry



The Nickel Metal Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Nickel Metal market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Nickel Metal market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Nickel Metal market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Nickel Metal industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Nickel Metal market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Nickel Metal market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Nickel Metal market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Nickel Metal Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Nickel Metal Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Nickel Metal Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Nickeliferous Limonite Smelting

1.4.3 Garnierite Smelting

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Nickel Metal Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Steel Industry

1.5.3 Aerospace Industry

1.5.4 Electroplating Industry

1.5.5 Chemical Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Nickel Metal Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Nickel Metal Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Nickel Metal Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Nickel Metal, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Nickel Metal Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Nickel Metal Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Nickel Metal Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Nickel Metal Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Nickel Metal Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Nickel Metal Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Nickel Metal Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Nickel Metal Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Nickel Metal Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Nickel Metal Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Nickel Metal Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Nickel Metal Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Nickel Metal Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Nickel Metal Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Nickel Metal Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Nickel Metal Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Nickel Metal Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Nickel Metal Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Nickel Metal Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Nickel Metal Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Nickel Metal Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Nickel Metal Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Nickel Metal Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Nickel Metal Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Nickel Metal Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Nickel Metal Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Nickel Metal Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Nickel Metal Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Nickel Metal Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Nickel Metal Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Nickel Metal Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Nickel Metal Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Nickel Metal Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Nickel Metal Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Nickel Metal by Country

6.1.1 North America Nickel Metal Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Nickel Metal Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Nickel Metal Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Nickel Metal Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Nickel Metal by Country

7.1.1 Europe Nickel Metal Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Nickel Metal Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Nickel Metal Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Nickel Metal Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Nickel Metal by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Nickel Metal Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Nickel Metal Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Nickel Metal Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Nickel Metal Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Nickel Metal by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Nickel Metal Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Nickel Metal Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Nickel Metal Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Nickel Metal Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Nickel Metal by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Nickel Metal Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Nickel Metal Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Nickel Metal Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Nickel Metal Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 MMC Norilsk Nickel

11.1.1 MMC Norilsk Nickel Corporation Information

11.1.2 MMC Norilsk Nickel Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 MMC Norilsk Nickel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 MMC Norilsk Nickel Nickel Metal Products Offered

11.1.5 MMC Norilsk Nickel Related Developments

11.2 Vale SA

11.2.1 Vale SA Corporation Information

11.2.2 Vale SA Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Vale SA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Vale SA Nickel Metal Products Offered

11.2.5 Vale SA Related Developments

11.3 BHP Billiton

11.3.1 BHP Billiton Corporation Information

11.3.2 BHP Billiton Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 BHP Billiton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 BHP Billiton Nickel Metal Products Offered

11.3.5 BHP Billiton Related Developments

11.4 Jinchuan Group

11.4.1 Jinchuan Group Corporation Information

11.4.2 Jinchuan Group Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Jinchuan Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Jinchuan Group Nickel Metal Products Offered

11.4.5 Jinchuan Group Related Developments

11.5 Glencore

11.5.1 Glencore Corporation Information

11.5.2 Glencore Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Glencore Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Glencore Nickel Metal Products Offered

11.5.5 Glencore Related Developments

11.6 Sherritt International Corp

11.6.1 Sherritt International Corp Corporation Information

11.6.2 Sherritt International Corp Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Sherritt International Corp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Sherritt International Corp Nickel Metal Products Offered

11.6.5 Sherritt International Corp Related Developments

11.7 Eramet SA

11.7.1 Eramet SA Corporation Information

11.7.2 Eramet SA Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Eramet SA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Eramet SA Nickel Metal Products Offered

11.7.5 Eramet SA Related Developments

11.8 Sumitomo Metal Mining

11.8.1 Sumitomo Metal Mining Corporation Information

11.8.2 Sumitomo Metal Mining Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Sumitomo Metal Mining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Sumitomo Metal Mining Nickel Metal Products Offered

11.8.5 Sumitomo Metal Mining Related Developments

11.9 Anglo American

11.9.1 Anglo American Corporation Information

11.9.2 Anglo American Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Anglo American Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Anglo American Nickel Metal Products Offered

11.9.5 Anglo American Related Developments

11.10 Minara Resources

11.10.1 Minara Resources Corporation Information

11.10.2 Minara Resources Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Minara Resources Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Minara Resources Nickel Metal Products Offered

11.10.5 Minara Resources Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Nickel Metal Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Nickel Metal Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Nickel Metal Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Nickel Metal Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Nickel Metal Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Nickel Metal Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Nickel Metal Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Nickel Metal Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Nickel Metal Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Nickel Metal Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Nickel Metal Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Nickel Metal Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Nickel Metal Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Nickel Metal Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Nickel Metal Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Nickel Metal Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Nickel Metal Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Nickel Metal Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Nickel Metal Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Nickel Metal Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Nickel Metal Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Nickel Metal Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Nickel Metal Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Nickel Metal Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Nickel Metal Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

