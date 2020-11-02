Zinc Metal Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Korea Zinc Group, Nyrstar, Hindustan Zinc, Glencore Xstrata, Votorantim

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Zinc Metal market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Zinc Metal market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Zinc Metal report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Zinc Metal report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Zinc Metal market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Zinc Metal market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Zinc Metal market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Zinc Metal market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Zinc Metal market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Zinc Metal Market Research Report: Korea Zinc Group, Nyrstar, Hindustan Zinc, Glencore Xstrata, Votorantim, Boliden, Shaanxi Nonferrous Metals, Teck, China Minmetals Corp, Noranda Income Fund, Glencore, Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium

Types: 3N

4N

Others



Applications: Steel Industry

Zinc Alloy

Rolled Zinc

Others



The Zinc Metal Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Zinc Metal market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Zinc Metal market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Zinc Metal market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Zinc Metal industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Zinc Metal market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Zinc Metal market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Zinc Metal market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Zinc Metal Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Zinc Metal Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Zinc Metal Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 3N

1.4.3 4N

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Zinc Metal Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Steel Industry

1.5.3 Zinc Alloy

1.5.4 Rolled Zinc

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Zinc Metal Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Zinc Metal Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Zinc Metal Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Zinc Metal, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Zinc Metal Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Zinc Metal Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Zinc Metal Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Zinc Metal Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Zinc Metal Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Zinc Metal Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Zinc Metal Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Zinc Metal Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Zinc Metal Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Zinc Metal Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Zinc Metal Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Zinc Metal Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Zinc Metal Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Zinc Metal Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Zinc Metal Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Zinc Metal Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Zinc Metal Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Zinc Metal Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Zinc Metal Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Zinc Metal Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Zinc Metal Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Zinc Metal Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Zinc Metal Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Zinc Metal Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Zinc Metal Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Zinc Metal Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Zinc Metal Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Zinc Metal Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Zinc Metal Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Zinc Metal Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Zinc Metal Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Zinc Metal Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Zinc Metal Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Zinc Metal Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Zinc Metal by Country

6.1.1 North America Zinc Metal Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Zinc Metal Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Zinc Metal Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Zinc Metal Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Zinc Metal by Country

7.1.1 Europe Zinc Metal Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Zinc Metal Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Zinc Metal Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Zinc Metal Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Zinc Metal by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Zinc Metal Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Zinc Metal Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Zinc Metal Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Zinc Metal Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Zinc Metal by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Zinc Metal Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Zinc Metal Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Zinc Metal Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Zinc Metal Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Zinc Metal by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Zinc Metal Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Zinc Metal Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Zinc Metal Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Zinc Metal Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Korea Zinc Group

11.1.1 Korea Zinc Group Corporation Information

11.1.2 Korea Zinc Group Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Korea Zinc Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Korea Zinc Group Zinc Metal Products Offered

11.1.5 Korea Zinc Group Related Developments

11.2 Nyrstar

11.2.1 Nyrstar Corporation Information

11.2.2 Nyrstar Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Nyrstar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Nyrstar Zinc Metal Products Offered

11.2.5 Nyrstar Related Developments

11.3 Hindustan Zinc

11.3.1 Hindustan Zinc Corporation Information

11.3.2 Hindustan Zinc Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Hindustan Zinc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Hindustan Zinc Zinc Metal Products Offered

11.3.5 Hindustan Zinc Related Developments

11.4 Glencore Xstrata

11.4.1 Glencore Xstrata Corporation Information

11.4.2 Glencore Xstrata Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Glencore Xstrata Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Glencore Xstrata Zinc Metal Products Offered

11.4.5 Glencore Xstrata Related Developments

11.5 Votorantim

11.5.1 Votorantim Corporation Information

11.5.2 Votorantim Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Votorantim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Votorantim Zinc Metal Products Offered

11.5.5 Votorantim Related Developments

11.6 Boliden

11.6.1 Boliden Corporation Information

11.6.2 Boliden Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Boliden Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Boliden Zinc Metal Products Offered

11.6.5 Boliden Related Developments

11.7 Shaanxi Nonferrous Metals

11.7.1 Shaanxi Nonferrous Metals Corporation Information

11.7.2 Shaanxi Nonferrous Metals Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Shaanxi Nonferrous Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Shaanxi Nonferrous Metals Zinc Metal Products Offered

11.7.5 Shaanxi Nonferrous Metals Related Developments

11.8 Teck

11.8.1 Teck Corporation Information

11.8.2 Teck Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Teck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Teck Zinc Metal Products Offered

11.8.5 Teck Related Developments

11.9 China Minmetals Corp

11.9.1 China Minmetals Corp Corporation Information

11.9.2 China Minmetals Corp Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 China Minmetals Corp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 China Minmetals Corp Zinc Metal Products Offered

11.9.5 China Minmetals Corp Related Developments

11.10 Noranda Income Fund

11.10.1 Noranda Income Fund Corporation Information

11.10.2 Noranda Income Fund Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Noranda Income Fund Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Noranda Income Fund Zinc Metal Products Offered

11.10.5 Noranda Income Fund Related Developments

11.12 Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium

11.12.1 Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium Corporation Information

11.12.2 Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium Products Offered

11.12.5 Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Zinc Metal Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Zinc Metal Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Zinc Metal Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Zinc Metal Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Zinc Metal Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Zinc Metal Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Zinc Metal Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Zinc Metal Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Zinc Metal Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Zinc Metal Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Zinc Metal Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Zinc Metal Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Zinc Metal Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Zinc Metal Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Zinc Metal Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Zinc Metal Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Zinc Metal Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Zinc Metal Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Zinc Metal Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Zinc Metal Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Zinc Metal Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Zinc Metal Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Zinc Metal Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Zinc Metal Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Zinc Metal Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”