Canine Arthritis Treatment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Key Players, Size, Share, Growth, Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress According to New Research Report

Canine arthritis is a condition of pets that results in inflammation in joints and lead to a substantial increase in the inflammation due to lack of proper treatment. It commonly affects to the joints such as knee, elbow, shoulder, hip and spinal cord. There are various causes of canine arthritis in dogs such as accidental injuries, obesity, and failure in the bone development. Among all canine arthritis, the osteoarthritis is most common. One of the five adult dogs is suffering from osteoarthritis. This rising prevalence of the osteoarthritis is creating demand for its novel drugs. This is the key factor fuelling the growth of the global canine arthritis treatment market.

Global Canine Arthritis Treatment market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

According to the American Pet Products Association, pet owners in the US spent more than US$7.4 bn, while pet owner in Europe spent near about US$6.1 bn on the vet care in 2017. This expenditure indicates the rising awareness about the health of the pet among the pet owners. This high awareness is fuelling adoption of the canine arthritis treatments and likely to propel the growth of the global canine arthritis treatments market. Additionally, rising prevalence of the diseases such as allergies, reduced energy, lower appetite, arthritis, lameness, dysplasia, and behavioral anxieties among dogs and cats globally increasing demand for the innovative therapies and drugs in order to withdraw symptoms of canine arthritis. This has surged the adoption of the canine arthritis treatments and likely to fuel the growth of the global canine arthritis treatment market.

Key Players of Canine Arthritis Treatment Market Report:

Some of the key players operating in the canine arthritis treatment market are Elanco (Eli Lily and Company), Ceva Santé Animale, Vetoquinol S.A., Norbrook Laboratories Limited, and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. From past few years, numerous key players have received approval for their new drugs or treatments, which is inspiring other key players to invest in the research and development (R&D) activities in order to develop the novel drugs and treatment on canine arthritis.

