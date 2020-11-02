Special Oilfield Chemicals Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Schlumberger, Halliburton, DowDuPont, Nalco Champion, BASF

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Special Oilfield Chemicals market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Special Oilfield Chemicals market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Special Oilfield Chemicals report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Special Oilfield Chemicals report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Special Oilfield Chemicals market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Special Oilfield Chemicals market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Special Oilfield Chemicals market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Special Oilfield Chemicals market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Special Oilfield Chemicals market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Special Oilfield Chemicals Market Research Report: Schlumberger, Halliburton, DowDuPont, Nalco Champion, BASF, GE(Baker Hughes), Chevron Phillips, CES Energy Solutions Corp, Newpark Resources, Akzonobel NV, Clariant, Lubrizol, Solvay, Flotek Industries, Albemarle, Borregaard LignoTech, Croda, Innospec, Calumet, Ashland, TETRA Technologies, Kemira, Huntsman, Stepan, SNF, Lamberti Group, Emery Oleochemicals, KMCO, CNPC
Types: Drilling Fluids
Oilfield Production & Delivery
Completion & Stimulation
Cementing
Applications: Oil and Gas
Shale Gas
The Special Oilfield Chemicals Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Special Oilfield Chemicals market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Special Oilfield Chemicals market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Special Oilfield Chemicals market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Special Oilfield Chemicals industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Special Oilfield Chemicals market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Special Oilfield Chemicals market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Special Oilfield Chemicals market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Special Oilfield Chemicals Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Special Oilfield Chemicals Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Special Oilfield Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Drilling Fluids
1.4.3 Oilfield Production & Delivery
1.4.4 Completion & Stimulation
1.4.5 Cementing
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Special Oilfield Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Oil and Gas
1.5.3 Shale Gas
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Special Oilfield Chemicals Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Special Oilfield Chemicals Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Special Oilfield Chemicals Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Special Oilfield Chemicals, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Special Oilfield Chemicals Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Special Oilfield Chemicals Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Special Oilfield Chemicals Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Special Oilfield Chemicals Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Special Oilfield Chemicals Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Special Oilfield Chemicals Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Special Oilfield Chemicals Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Special Oilfield Chemicals Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Special Oilfield Chemicals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Special Oilfield Chemicals Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Special Oilfield Chemicals Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Special Oilfield Chemicals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Special Oilfield Chemicals Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Special Oilfield Chemicals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Special Oilfield Chemicals Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Special Oilfield Chemicals Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Special Oilfield Chemicals Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Special Oilfield Chemicals Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Special Oilfield Chemicals Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Special Oilfield Chemicals Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Special Oilfield Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Special Oilfield Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Special Oilfield Chemicals Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Special Oilfield Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Special Oilfield Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Special Oilfield Chemicals Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Special Oilfield Chemicals Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Special Oilfield Chemicals Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Special Oilfield Chemicals Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Special Oilfield Chemicals Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Special Oilfield Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Special Oilfield Chemicals Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Special Oilfield Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Special Oilfield Chemicals Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Special Oilfield Chemicals by Country
6.1.1 North America Special Oilfield Chemicals Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Special Oilfield Chemicals Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Special Oilfield Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Special Oilfield Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Special Oilfield Chemicals by Country
7.1.1 Europe Special Oilfield Chemicals Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Special Oilfield Chemicals Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Special Oilfield Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Special Oilfield Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Special Oilfield Chemicals by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Special Oilfield Chemicals Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Special Oilfield Chemicals Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Special Oilfield Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Special Oilfield Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Special Oilfield Chemicals by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Special Oilfield Chemicals Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Special Oilfield Chemicals Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Special Oilfield Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Special Oilfield Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Special Oilfield Chemicals by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Special Oilfield Chemicals Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Special Oilfield Chemicals Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Special Oilfield Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Special Oilfield Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Schlumberger
11.1.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information
11.1.2 Schlumberger Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 Schlumberger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Schlumberger Special Oilfield Chemicals Products Offered
11.1.5 Schlumberger Related Developments
11.2 Halliburton
11.2.1 Halliburton Corporation Information
11.2.2 Halliburton Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Halliburton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Halliburton Special Oilfield Chemicals Products Offered
11.2.5 Halliburton Related Developments
11.3 DowDuPont
11.3.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
11.3.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 DowDuPont Special Oilfield Chemicals Products Offered
11.3.5 DowDuPont Related Developments
11.4 Nalco Champion
11.4.1 Nalco Champion Corporation Information
11.4.2 Nalco Champion Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Nalco Champion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Nalco Champion Special Oilfield Chemicals Products Offered
11.4.5 Nalco Champion Related Developments
11.5 BASF
11.5.1 BASF Corporation Information
11.5.2 BASF Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 BASF Special Oilfield Chemicals Products Offered
11.5.5 BASF Related Developments
11.6 GE(Baker Hughes)
11.6.1 GE(Baker Hughes) Corporation Information
11.6.2 GE(Baker Hughes) Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 GE(Baker Hughes) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 GE(Baker Hughes) Special Oilfield Chemicals Products Offered
11.6.5 GE(Baker Hughes) Related Developments
11.7 Chevron Phillips
11.7.1 Chevron Phillips Corporation Information
11.7.2 Chevron Phillips Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Chevron Phillips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Chevron Phillips Special Oilfield Chemicals Products Offered
11.7.5 Chevron Phillips Related Developments
11.8 CES Energy Solutions Corp
11.8.1 CES Energy Solutions Corp Corporation Information
11.8.2 CES Energy Solutions Corp Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 CES Energy Solutions Corp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 CES Energy Solutions Corp Special Oilfield Chemicals Products Offered
11.8.5 CES Energy Solutions Corp Related Developments
11.9 Newpark Resources
11.9.1 Newpark Resources Corporation Information
11.9.2 Newpark Resources Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Newpark Resources Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Newpark Resources Special Oilfield Chemicals Products Offered
11.9.5 Newpark Resources Related Developments
11.10 Akzonobel NV
11.10.1 Akzonobel NV Corporation Information
11.10.2 Akzonobel NV Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 Akzonobel NV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Akzonobel NV Special Oilfield Chemicals Products Offered
11.10.5 Akzonobel NV Related Developments
11.12 Lubrizol
11.12.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information
11.12.2 Lubrizol Description and Business Overview
11.12.3 Lubrizol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Lubrizol Products Offered
11.12.5 Lubrizol Related Developments
11.13 Solvay
11.13.1 Solvay Corporation Information
11.13.2 Solvay Description and Business Overview
11.13.3 Solvay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Solvay Products Offered
11.13.5 Solvay Related Developments
11.14 Flotek Industries
11.14.1 Flotek Industries Corporation Information
11.14.2 Flotek Industries Description and Business Overview
11.14.3 Flotek Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Flotek Industries Products Offered
11.14.5 Flotek Industries Related Developments
11.15 Albemarle
11.15.1 Albemarle Corporation Information
11.15.2 Albemarle Description and Business Overview
11.15.3 Albemarle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Albemarle Products Offered
11.15.5 Albemarle Related Developments
11.16 Borregaard LignoTech
11.16.1 Borregaard LignoTech Corporation Information
11.16.2 Borregaard LignoTech Description and Business Overview
11.16.3 Borregaard LignoTech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Borregaard LignoTech Products Offered
11.16.5 Borregaard LignoTech Related Developments
11.17 Croda
11.17.1 Croda Corporation Information
11.17.2 Croda Description and Business Overview
11.17.3 Croda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Croda Products Offered
11.17.5 Croda Related Developments
11.18 Innospec
11.18.1 Innospec Corporation Information
11.18.2 Innospec Description and Business Overview
11.18.3 Innospec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Innospec Products Offered
11.18.5 Innospec Related Developments
11.19 Calumet
11.19.1 Calumet Corporation Information
11.19.2 Calumet Description and Business Overview
11.19.3 Calumet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 Calumet Products Offered
11.19.5 Calumet Related Developments
11.20 Ashland
11.20.1 Ashland Corporation Information
11.20.2 Ashland Description and Business Overview
11.20.3 Ashland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 Ashland Products Offered
11.20.5 Ashland Related Developments
11.21 TETRA Technologies
11.21.1 TETRA Technologies Corporation Information
11.21.2 TETRA Technologies Description and Business Overview
11.21.3 TETRA Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.21.4 TETRA Technologies Products Offered
11.21.5 TETRA Technologies Related Developments
11.22 Kemira
11.22.1 Kemira Corporation Information
11.22.2 Kemira Description and Business Overview
11.22.3 Kemira Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.22.4 Kemira Products Offered
11.22.5 Kemira Related Developments
11.23 Huntsman
11.23.1 Huntsman Corporation Information
11.23.2 Huntsman Description and Business Overview
11.23.3 Huntsman Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.23.4 Huntsman Products Offered
11.23.5 Huntsman Related Developments
11.24 Stepan
11.24.1 Stepan Corporation Information
11.24.2 Stepan Description and Business Overview
11.24.3 Stepan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.24.4 Stepan Products Offered
11.24.5 Stepan Related Developments
11.25 SNF
11.25.1 SNF Corporation Information
11.25.2 SNF Description and Business Overview
11.25.3 SNF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.25.4 SNF Products Offered
11.25.5 SNF Related Developments
11.26 Lamberti Group
11.26.1 Lamberti Group Corporation Information
11.26.2 Lamberti Group Description and Business Overview
11.26.3 Lamberti Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.26.4 Lamberti Group Products Offered
11.26.5 Lamberti Group Related Developments
11.27 Emery Oleochemicals
11.27.1 Emery Oleochemicals Corporation Information
11.27.2 Emery Oleochemicals Description and Business Overview
11.27.3 Emery Oleochemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.27.4 Emery Oleochemicals Products Offered
11.27.5 Emery Oleochemicals Related Developments
11.28 KMCO
11.28.1 KMCO Corporation Information
11.28.2 KMCO Description and Business Overview
11.28.3 KMCO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.28.4 KMCO Products Offered
11.28.5 KMCO Related Developments
11.29 CNPC
11.29.1 CNPC Corporation Information
11.29.2 CNPC Description and Business Overview
11.29.3 CNPC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.29.4 CNPC Products Offered
11.29.5 CNPC Related Developments
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Special Oilfield Chemicals Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Special Oilfield Chemicals Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Special Oilfield Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Special Oilfield Chemicals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Special Oilfield Chemicals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Special Oilfield Chemicals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Special Oilfield Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Special Oilfield Chemicals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Special Oilfield Chemicals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Special Oilfield Chemicals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Special Oilfield Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Special Oilfield Chemicals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Special Oilfield Chemicals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Special Oilfield Chemicals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Special Oilfield Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Special Oilfield Chemicals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Special Oilfield Chemicals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Special Oilfield Chemicals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Special Oilfield Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Special Oilfield Chemicals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Special Oilfield Chemicals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Special Oilfield Chemicals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Special Oilfield Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Special Oilfield Chemicals Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Special Oilfield Chemicals Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
