Global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Quantitative PCR (qPCR) Market Industry Development Trends & Competitive Analysis by Leading Industry Players

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology is used to amplify or make several copies of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence of interest. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology is used in various applications ranging from DNA cloning, diagnosis of hereditary diseases, functional analysis of genes, paternity testing, detection of infectious diseases, and forensic sciences. Digital PCR (dPCR) and quantitative PCR (qPCR) are two major types of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technologies. Digital PCR is a relatively new technique for DNA amplification and quantification that uses molecular counting protocol. Digital PCR is primarily used to differentiate expression of alleles, track viral infection to individual bacterial cells, quantify cancer genes, and detect fetal DNA in circulating blood. The key advantage of dPCR is that it is insensitive to reaction efficiency, and does not require preparation of standard curves. Real-time PCR, also known as quantitative PCR (qPCR), calculates PCR amplification simultaneously as the reaction proceeds. qPCR does not require post amplification processing, which reduces the turnaround time of the analytical process and the risk of contamination of amplified DNA or RNA.

Increasing incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders and rise in number of diagnostic centers and hospitals are the major factors expected to drive the global digital PCR (dPCR) and qPCR market from 2016 to 2024. In addition, rising public-private investments to spread awareness about disease diagnostics and technologically advanced product launches are accelerating the growth of the global digital PCR (dPCR) and qPCR market. However, high cost of instruments associated with dPCR and limitations in the dPCR and qPCR techniques are expected to hamper the growth of the global digital PCR (dPCR) and qPCR market during the forecast period.

The digital PCR (dPCR) and qPCR market has been segmented based on product, application, end-user, and geography. In terms of product, the market has been segmented into instruments, consumables, and services. Based on application, the market has been segmented into clinical diagnostic, research, and forensic. In terms of end-user, the global market has been segmented into clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, clinical research organization, and academic research institutes.

Major players operating in this market include Affymetrix, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., RainDance Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., JN Medsys, Formulatrix, Inc., and Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC. (part of Merck).

