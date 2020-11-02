PMMA Resin Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Mitsubishi Chemical, Evonik, Chi Mei, Arkema, Sumitomo Chemical

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global PMMA Resin market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PMMA Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PMMA Resin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PMMA Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PMMA Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PMMA Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PMMA Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PMMA Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PMMA Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global PMMA Resin Market Research Report: Mitsubishi Chemical, Evonik, Chi Mei, Arkema, Sumitomo Chemical, LG MMA, Double Elephant Optical Material, Kuraray, Plaskolite, Asahi Kasei, PTTGM, Shanghai Jingqi, Zhongmeng Longxin

Types: General PMMA

Heat Resistant PMMA

Impact Resistant PMMA



Applications: Construction

Photoelectricity

Lighting

Transportation

Others



The PMMA Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PMMA Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PMMA Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PMMA Resin market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PMMA Resin industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PMMA Resin market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PMMA Resin market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PMMA Resin market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PMMA Resin Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key PMMA Resin Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global PMMA Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 General PMMA

1.4.3 Heat Resistant PMMA

1.4.4 Impact Resistant PMMA

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global PMMA Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Construction

1.5.3 Photoelectricity

1.5.4 Lighting

1.5.5 Transportation

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global PMMA Resin Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global PMMA Resin Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global PMMA Resin Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global PMMA Resin, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global PMMA Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global PMMA Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global PMMA Resin Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 PMMA Resin Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 PMMA Resin Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 PMMA Resin Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 PMMA Resin Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 PMMA Resin Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 PMMA Resin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global PMMA Resin Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PMMA Resin Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global PMMA Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 PMMA Resin Price by Manufacturers

3.4 PMMA Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 PMMA Resin Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers PMMA Resin Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into PMMA Resin Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global PMMA Resin Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global PMMA Resin Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global PMMA Resin Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 PMMA Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global PMMA Resin Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global PMMA Resin Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global PMMA Resin Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 PMMA Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global PMMA Resin Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global PMMA Resin Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global PMMA Resin Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global PMMA Resin Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 PMMA Resin Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 PMMA Resin Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global PMMA Resin Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global PMMA Resin Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global PMMA Resin Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America PMMA Resin by Country

6.1.1 North America PMMA Resin Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America PMMA Resin Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America PMMA Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America PMMA Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe PMMA Resin by Country

7.1.1 Europe PMMA Resin Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe PMMA Resin Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe PMMA Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe PMMA Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific PMMA Resin by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific PMMA Resin Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific PMMA Resin Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific PMMA Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific PMMA Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America PMMA Resin by Country

9.1.1 Latin America PMMA Resin Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America PMMA Resin Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America PMMA Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America PMMA Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa PMMA Resin by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa PMMA Resin Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa PMMA Resin Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa PMMA Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa PMMA Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Mitsubishi Chemical

11.1.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

11.1.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Mitsubishi Chemical PMMA Resin Products Offered

11.1.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Related Developments

11.2 Evonik

11.2.1 Evonik Corporation Information

11.2.2 Evonik Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Evonik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Evonik PMMA Resin Products Offered

11.2.5 Evonik Related Developments

11.3 Chi Mei

11.3.1 Chi Mei Corporation Information

11.3.2 Chi Mei Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Chi Mei Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Chi Mei PMMA Resin Products Offered

11.3.5 Chi Mei Related Developments

11.4 Arkema

11.4.1 Arkema Corporation Information

11.4.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Arkema Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Arkema PMMA Resin Products Offered

11.4.5 Arkema Related Developments

11.5 Sumitomo Chemical

11.5.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

11.5.2 Sumitomo Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Sumitomo Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Sumitomo Chemical PMMA Resin Products Offered

11.5.5 Sumitomo Chemical Related Developments

11.6 LG MMA

11.6.1 LG MMA Corporation Information

11.6.2 LG MMA Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 LG MMA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 LG MMA PMMA Resin Products Offered

11.6.5 LG MMA Related Developments

11.7 Double Elephant Optical Material

11.7.1 Double Elephant Optical Material Corporation Information

11.7.2 Double Elephant Optical Material Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Double Elephant Optical Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Double Elephant Optical Material PMMA Resin Products Offered

11.7.5 Double Elephant Optical Material Related Developments

11.8 Kuraray

11.8.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

11.8.2 Kuraray Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Kuraray Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Kuraray PMMA Resin Products Offered

11.8.5 Kuraray Related Developments

11.9 Plaskolite

11.9.1 Plaskolite Corporation Information

11.9.2 Plaskolite Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Plaskolite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Plaskolite PMMA Resin Products Offered

11.9.5 Plaskolite Related Developments

11.10 Asahi Kasei

11.10.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

11.10.2 Asahi Kasei Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Asahi Kasei Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Asahi Kasei PMMA Resin Products Offered

11.10.5 Asahi Kasei Related Developments

11.12 Shanghai Jingqi

11.12.1 Shanghai Jingqi Corporation Information

11.12.2 Shanghai Jingqi Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Shanghai Jingqi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Shanghai Jingqi Products Offered

11.12.5 Shanghai Jingqi Related Developments

11.13 Zhongmeng Longxin

11.13.1 Zhongmeng Longxin Corporation Information

11.13.2 Zhongmeng Longxin Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Zhongmeng Longxin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Zhongmeng Longxin Products Offered

11.13.5 Zhongmeng Longxin Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 PMMA Resin Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global PMMA Resin Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global PMMA Resin Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America PMMA Resin Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: PMMA Resin Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: PMMA Resin Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: PMMA Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe PMMA Resin Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: PMMA Resin Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: PMMA Resin Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: PMMA Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific PMMA Resin Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: PMMA Resin Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: PMMA Resin Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: PMMA Resin Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America PMMA Resin Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: PMMA Resin Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: PMMA Resin Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: PMMA Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa PMMA Resin Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: PMMA Resin Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: PMMA Resin Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: PMMA Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key PMMA Resin Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 PMMA Resin Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

