Primary Nickel Metal Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | BHP, South32, PT ANTAM Tbk, Anglo American, ERAMET

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Primary Nickel Metal market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Primary Nickel Metal market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Primary Nickel Metal report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Primary Nickel Metal report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Primary Nickel Metal market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Primary Nickel Metal market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Primary Nickel Metal market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Primary Nickel Metal market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Primary Nickel Metal market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Primary Nickel Metal Market Research Report: BHP, South32, PT ANTAM Tbk, Anglo American, ERAMET, Vale, Nornickel, Queensland Nickel, Jinchuang, Glencore, Sumitomo, Jilin Jien Nickel

Types: Nickel Minerals

Nickel Recovery



Applications: Stainless Steel

Nickel Alloy

Plating

Battery Material



The Primary Nickel Metal Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Primary Nickel Metal market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Primary Nickel Metal market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Primary Nickel Metal market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Primary Nickel Metal industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Primary Nickel Metal market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Primary Nickel Metal market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Primary Nickel Metal market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Primary Nickel Metal Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Primary Nickel Metal Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Primary Nickel Metal Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Nickel Minerals

1.4.3 Nickel Recovery

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Primary Nickel Metal Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Stainless Steel

1.5.3 Nickel Alloy

1.5.4 Plating

1.5.5 Battery Material

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Primary Nickel Metal Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Primary Nickel Metal Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Primary Nickel Metal Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Primary Nickel Metal, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Primary Nickel Metal Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Primary Nickel Metal Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Primary Nickel Metal Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Primary Nickel Metal Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Primary Nickel Metal Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Primary Nickel Metal Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Primary Nickel Metal Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Primary Nickel Metal Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Primary Nickel Metal Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Primary Nickel Metal Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Primary Nickel Metal Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Primary Nickel Metal Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Primary Nickel Metal Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Primary Nickel Metal Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Primary Nickel Metal Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Primary Nickel Metal Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Primary Nickel Metal Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Primary Nickel Metal Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Primary Nickel Metal Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Primary Nickel Metal Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Primary Nickel Metal Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Primary Nickel Metal Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Primary Nickel Metal Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Primary Nickel Metal Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Primary Nickel Metal Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Primary Nickel Metal Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Primary Nickel Metal Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Primary Nickel Metal Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Primary Nickel Metal Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Primary Nickel Metal Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Primary Nickel Metal Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Primary Nickel Metal Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Primary Nickel Metal Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Primary Nickel Metal Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Primary Nickel Metal by Country

6.1.1 North America Primary Nickel Metal Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Primary Nickel Metal Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Primary Nickel Metal Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Primary Nickel Metal Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Primary Nickel Metal by Country

7.1.1 Europe Primary Nickel Metal Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Primary Nickel Metal Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Primary Nickel Metal Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Primary Nickel Metal Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Primary Nickel Metal by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Primary Nickel Metal Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Primary Nickel Metal Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Primary Nickel Metal Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Primary Nickel Metal Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Primary Nickel Metal by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Primary Nickel Metal Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Primary Nickel Metal Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Primary Nickel Metal Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Primary Nickel Metal Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Primary Nickel Metal by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Primary Nickel Metal Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Primary Nickel Metal Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Primary Nickel Metal Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Primary Nickel Metal Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BHP

11.1.1 BHP Corporation Information

11.1.2 BHP Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 BHP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BHP Primary Nickel Metal Products Offered

11.1.5 BHP Related Developments

11.2 South32

11.2.1 South32 Corporation Information

11.2.2 South32 Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 South32 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 South32 Primary Nickel Metal Products Offered

11.2.5 South32 Related Developments

11.3 PT ANTAM Tbk

11.3.1 PT ANTAM Tbk Corporation Information

11.3.2 PT ANTAM Tbk Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 PT ANTAM Tbk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 PT ANTAM Tbk Primary Nickel Metal Products Offered

11.3.5 PT ANTAM Tbk Related Developments

11.4 Anglo American

11.4.1 Anglo American Corporation Information

11.4.2 Anglo American Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Anglo American Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Anglo American Primary Nickel Metal Products Offered

11.4.5 Anglo American Related Developments

11.5 ERAMET

11.5.1 ERAMET Corporation Information

11.5.2 ERAMET Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 ERAMET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 ERAMET Primary Nickel Metal Products Offered

11.5.5 ERAMET Related Developments

11.6 Vale

11.6.1 Vale Corporation Information

11.6.2 Vale Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Vale Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Vale Primary Nickel Metal Products Offered

11.6.5 Vale Related Developments

11.7 Nornickel

11.7.1 Nornickel Corporation Information

11.7.2 Nornickel Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Nornickel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Nornickel Primary Nickel Metal Products Offered

11.7.5 Nornickel Related Developments

11.8 Queensland Nickel

11.8.1 Queensland Nickel Corporation Information

11.8.2 Queensland Nickel Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Queensland Nickel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Queensland Nickel Primary Nickel Metal Products Offered

11.8.5 Queensland Nickel Related Developments

11.9 Jinchuang

11.9.1 Jinchuang Corporation Information

11.9.2 Jinchuang Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Jinchuang Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Jinchuang Primary Nickel Metal Products Offered

11.9.5 Jinchuang Related Developments

11.10 Glencore

11.10.1 Glencore Corporation Information

11.10.2 Glencore Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Glencore Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Glencore Primary Nickel Metal Products Offered

11.10.5 Glencore Related Developments

11.12 Jilin Jien Nickel

11.12.1 Jilin Jien Nickel Corporation Information

11.12.2 Jilin Jien Nickel Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Jilin Jien Nickel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Jilin Jien Nickel Products Offered

11.12.5 Jilin Jien Nickel Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Primary Nickel Metal Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Primary Nickel Metal Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Primary Nickel Metal Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Primary Nickel Metal Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Primary Nickel Metal Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Primary Nickel Metal Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Primary Nickel Metal Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Primary Nickel Metal Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Primary Nickel Metal Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Primary Nickel Metal Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Primary Nickel Metal Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Primary Nickel Metal Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Primary Nickel Metal Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Primary Nickel Metal Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Primary Nickel Metal Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Primary Nickel Metal Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Primary Nickel Metal Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Primary Nickel Metal Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Primary Nickel Metal Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Primary Nickel Metal Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Primary Nickel Metal Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Primary Nickel Metal Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Primary Nickel Metal Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Primary Nickel Metal Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Primary Nickel Metal Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

