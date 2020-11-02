Corn Co-Products Market Showcases Promising Growth Forecast Key Players- Archer Daniels Midland,  Gavilon Grain, LLC,  Roquette America, Inc.,  Consolidated Grain & Barge,  Bunge North America, Inc.,  Gavdeo International Ltd.,  Gavilon Agriculture Holdings, Co.,  Grainspan Nutrients Pvt. Ltd.,  Sayaji Industries Limited and Others

The Corn Co-Products Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by type, form, extraction process, end use, and region. The global corn co-products market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading corn co-products of market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the corn co-products market.

Top Key Players:- Grain Processing Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland, Gavilon Grain, LLC, Roquette America, Inc., Consolidated Grain & Barge, Bunge North America, Inc., Gavdeo International Ltd., Gavilon Agriculture Holdings, Co., Grainspan Nutrients Pvt. Ltd., Sayaji Industries Limited

Corn co-products are used in various industries such as food processing, personal care and cosmetics and animal nutrition. The corn oil is used in the food processing industries in butter, margarine, etc. and in personal care or skincare products and cosmetics. The corn gluten meal and the corn gluten feed are extracted from the wet milling process and are mostly used for animal feed. These corn co-products are high in demand due to the presence of crude protein, which is beneficial to the animals. The distillers grain and the corn germ are also used as one of the ingredients in the feed products for poultry, cattle, marine animals, pets, etc. The demand for the corn co-products such as high protein distillers dried grains (HP DDG) and corn gluten meal is increasing as they are high in protein content. The prices of these products are very economical as compared to corn and soybean meal and hence preferred as a substitute. Commercially, the corn oil meal and the corn gluten feed has a very high value compared to the other corn co-products globally. So they can be used as an alternative or also with other ingredients in the feed industry. The transport and the storage of dry corn co-products are easier and, therefore, are preferred more by the consumers and the manufacturers.

Corn co-products are the different components that are extracted from the distillation of the corn starch. The various product types of corn co-products are corn germ, corn oil, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, and distillers grain. The corn co-products acquired are initially in the wet form/ paste, which is then dried to be sold to the various manufacturers. Growing demand from various end use industries is driving the demand for corn co-products.

The report analyzes factors affecting the corn co-products market from both demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the corn co-products market in these regions.

