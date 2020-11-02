Lumber Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | West Fraser, Canfor, Weyerhaeuser, Stora Enso, Georgia-Pacific

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Lumber market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Lumber market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Lumber report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Lumber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Lumber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Lumber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Lumber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Lumber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Lumber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Lumber Market Research Report: West Fraser, Canfor, Weyerhaeuser, Stora Enso, Georgia-Pacific, Interfor, Sierra Pacific Industries, Hampton Affiliates, Arauco, Tolko, Holzindustrie Schweighofer, Pheifer, Klausner Holz Thüringen, Sodra, SCA, Ante-holz GmbH, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Moelven, Rettenmeier Group, Hyne Timber

Types: Softwood Lumber

Hardwood Lumber



Applications: Construction

Furniture

Packaging and Joinery industries

Others

Average



The Lumber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Lumber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Lumber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Lumber market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Lumber industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Lumber market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Lumber market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Lumber market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Lumber Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Lumber Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Lumber Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Softwood Lumber

1.4.3 Hardwood Lumber

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Lumber Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Construction

1.5.3 Furniture

1.5.4 Packaging and Joinery industries

1.5.5 Others

1.5.6 Average

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Lumber Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Lumber Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Lumber Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Lumber, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Lumber Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Lumber Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Lumber Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Lumber Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Lumber Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Lumber Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Lumber Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Lumber Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Lumber Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Lumber Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lumber Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Lumber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Lumber Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Lumber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Lumber Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Lumber Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Lumber Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Lumber Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Lumber Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Lumber Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Lumber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Lumber Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Lumber Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Lumber Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Lumber Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Lumber Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Lumber Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Lumber Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Lumber Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Lumber Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Lumber Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Lumber Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Lumber Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Lumber Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Lumber by Country

6.1.1 North America Lumber Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Lumber Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Lumber Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Lumber Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Lumber by Country

7.1.1 Europe Lumber Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Lumber Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Lumber Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Lumber Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Lumber by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Lumber Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Lumber Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Lumber Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Lumber Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Lumber by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Lumber Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Lumber Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Lumber Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Lumber Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Lumber by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Lumber Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Lumber Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Lumber Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Lumber Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 West Fraser

11.1.1 West Fraser Corporation Information

11.1.2 West Fraser Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 West Fraser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 West Fraser Lumber Products Offered

11.1.5 West Fraser Related Developments

11.2 Canfor

11.2.1 Canfor Corporation Information

11.2.2 Canfor Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Canfor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Canfor Lumber Products Offered

11.2.5 Canfor Related Developments

11.3 Weyerhaeuser

11.3.1 Weyerhaeuser Corporation Information

11.3.2 Weyerhaeuser Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Weyerhaeuser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Weyerhaeuser Lumber Products Offered

11.3.5 Weyerhaeuser Related Developments

11.4 Stora Enso

11.4.1 Stora Enso Corporation Information

11.4.2 Stora Enso Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Stora Enso Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Stora Enso Lumber Products Offered

11.4.5 Stora Enso Related Developments

11.5 Georgia-Pacific

11.5.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information

11.5.2 Georgia-Pacific Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Georgia-Pacific Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Georgia-Pacific Lumber Products Offered

11.5.5 Georgia-Pacific Related Developments

11.6 Interfor

11.6.1 Interfor Corporation Information

11.6.2 Interfor Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Interfor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Interfor Lumber Products Offered

11.6.5 Interfor Related Developments

11.7 Sierra Pacific Industries

11.7.1 Sierra Pacific Industries Corporation Information

11.7.2 Sierra Pacific Industries Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Sierra Pacific Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Sierra Pacific Industries Lumber Products Offered

11.7.5 Sierra Pacific Industries Related Developments

11.8 Hampton Affiliates

11.8.1 Hampton Affiliates Corporation Information

11.8.2 Hampton Affiliates Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Hampton Affiliates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Hampton Affiliates Lumber Products Offered

11.8.5 Hampton Affiliates Related Developments

11.9 Arauco

11.9.1 Arauco Corporation Information

11.9.2 Arauco Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Arauco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Arauco Lumber Products Offered

11.9.5 Arauco Related Developments

11.10 Tolko

11.10.1 Tolko Corporation Information

11.10.2 Tolko Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Tolko Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Tolko Lumber Products Offered

11.10.5 Tolko Related Developments

11.12 Pheifer

11.12.1 Pheifer Corporation Information

11.12.2 Pheifer Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Pheifer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Pheifer Products Offered

11.12.5 Pheifer Related Developments

11.13 Klausner Holz Thüringen

11.13.1 Klausner Holz Thüringen Corporation Information

11.13.2 Klausner Holz Thüringen Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Klausner Holz Thüringen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Klausner Holz Thüringen Products Offered

11.13.5 Klausner Holz Thüringen Related Developments

11.14 Sodra

11.14.1 Sodra Corporation Information

11.14.2 Sodra Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Sodra Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Sodra Products Offered

11.14.5 Sodra Related Developments

11.15 SCA

11.15.1 SCA Corporation Information

11.15.2 SCA Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 SCA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 SCA Products Offered

11.15.5 SCA Related Developments

11.16 Ante-holz GmbH

11.16.1 Ante-holz GmbH Corporation Information

11.16.2 Ante-holz GmbH Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Ante-holz GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Ante-holz GmbH Products Offered

11.16.5 Ante-holz GmbH Related Developments

11.17 Rayonier Advanced Materials

11.17.1 Rayonier Advanced Materials Corporation Information

11.17.2 Rayonier Advanced Materials Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Rayonier Advanced Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Rayonier Advanced Materials Products Offered

11.17.5 Rayonier Advanced Materials Related Developments

11.18 Moelven

11.18.1 Moelven Corporation Information

11.18.2 Moelven Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Moelven Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Moelven Products Offered

11.18.5 Moelven Related Developments

11.19 Rettenmeier Group

11.19.1 Rettenmeier Group Corporation Information

11.19.2 Rettenmeier Group Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Rettenmeier Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Rettenmeier Group Products Offered

11.19.5 Rettenmeier Group Related Developments

11.20 Hyne Timber

11.20.1 Hyne Timber Corporation Information

11.20.2 Hyne Timber Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Hyne Timber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Hyne Timber Products Offered

11.20.5 Hyne Timber Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Lumber Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Lumber Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Lumber Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Lumber Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Lumber Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Lumber Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Lumber Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Lumber Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Lumber Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Lumber Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Lumber Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Lumber Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Lumber Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Lumber Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Lumber Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Lumber Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Lumber Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Lumber Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Lumber Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Lumber Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Lumber Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Lumber Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Lumber Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Lumber Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Lumber Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”