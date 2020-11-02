Lumber Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | West Fraser, Canfor, Weyerhaeuser, Stora Enso, Georgia-Pacific

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Lumber market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Lumber market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Lumber report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1924220/global-lumber-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Lumber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Lumber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Lumber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Lumber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Lumber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Lumber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Lumber Market Research Report: West Fraser, Canfor, Weyerhaeuser, Stora Enso, Georgia-Pacific, Interfor, Sierra Pacific Industries, Hampton Affiliates, Arauco, Tolko, Holzindustrie Schweighofer, Pheifer, Klausner Holz Thüringen, Sodra, SCA, Ante-holz GmbH, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Moelven, Rettenmeier Group, Hyne Timber
Types: Softwood Lumber
Hardwood Lumber
Applications: Construction
Furniture
Packaging and Joinery industries
Others
Average
The Lumber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Lumber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Lumber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Lumber market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Lumber industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Lumber market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Lumber market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Lumber market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1924220/global-lumber-market
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Lumber Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Lumber Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Lumber Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Softwood Lumber
1.4.3 Hardwood Lumber
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Lumber Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Construction
1.5.3 Furniture
1.5.4 Packaging and Joinery industries
1.5.5 Others
1.5.6 Average
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Lumber Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Lumber Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Lumber Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Lumber, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Lumber Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Lumber Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Lumber Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Lumber Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Lumber Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Lumber Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Lumber Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Lumber Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Lumber Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Lumber Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lumber Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Lumber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Lumber Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Lumber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Lumber Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Lumber Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Lumber Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Lumber Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Lumber Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Lumber Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Lumber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Lumber Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Lumber Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Lumber Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Lumber Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Lumber Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Lumber Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Lumber Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Lumber Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Lumber Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Lumber Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Lumber Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Lumber Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Lumber Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Lumber by Country
6.1.1 North America Lumber Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Lumber Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Lumber Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Lumber Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Lumber by Country
7.1.1 Europe Lumber Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Lumber Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Lumber Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Lumber Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Lumber by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Lumber Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Lumber Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Lumber Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Lumber Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Lumber by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Lumber Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Lumber Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Lumber Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Lumber Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Lumber by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Lumber Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Lumber Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Lumber Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Lumber Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 West Fraser
11.1.1 West Fraser Corporation Information
11.1.2 West Fraser Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 West Fraser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 West Fraser Lumber Products Offered
11.1.5 West Fraser Related Developments
11.2 Canfor
11.2.1 Canfor Corporation Information
11.2.2 Canfor Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Canfor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Canfor Lumber Products Offered
11.2.5 Canfor Related Developments
11.3 Weyerhaeuser
11.3.1 Weyerhaeuser Corporation Information
11.3.2 Weyerhaeuser Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 Weyerhaeuser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Weyerhaeuser Lumber Products Offered
11.3.5 Weyerhaeuser Related Developments
11.4 Stora Enso
11.4.1 Stora Enso Corporation Information
11.4.2 Stora Enso Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Stora Enso Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Stora Enso Lumber Products Offered
11.4.5 Stora Enso Related Developments
11.5 Georgia-Pacific
11.5.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information
11.5.2 Georgia-Pacific Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Georgia-Pacific Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Georgia-Pacific Lumber Products Offered
11.5.5 Georgia-Pacific Related Developments
11.6 Interfor
11.6.1 Interfor Corporation Information
11.6.2 Interfor Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Interfor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Interfor Lumber Products Offered
11.6.5 Interfor Related Developments
11.7 Sierra Pacific Industries
11.7.1 Sierra Pacific Industries Corporation Information
11.7.2 Sierra Pacific Industries Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Sierra Pacific Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Sierra Pacific Industries Lumber Products Offered
11.7.5 Sierra Pacific Industries Related Developments
11.8 Hampton Affiliates
11.8.1 Hampton Affiliates Corporation Information
11.8.2 Hampton Affiliates Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Hampton Affiliates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Hampton Affiliates Lumber Products Offered
11.8.5 Hampton Affiliates Related Developments
11.9 Arauco
11.9.1 Arauco Corporation Information
11.9.2 Arauco Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Arauco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Arauco Lumber Products Offered
11.9.5 Arauco Related Developments
11.10 Tolko
11.10.1 Tolko Corporation Information
11.10.2 Tolko Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 Tolko Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Tolko Lumber Products Offered
11.10.5 Tolko Related Developments
11.1 West Fraser
11.1.1 West Fraser Corporation Information
11.1.2 West Fraser Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 West Fraser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 West Fraser Lumber Products Offered
11.1.5 West Fraser Related Developments
11.12 Pheifer
11.12.1 Pheifer Corporation Information
11.12.2 Pheifer Description and Business Overview
11.12.3 Pheifer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Pheifer Products Offered
11.12.5 Pheifer Related Developments
11.13 Klausner Holz Thüringen
11.13.1 Klausner Holz Thüringen Corporation Information
11.13.2 Klausner Holz Thüringen Description and Business Overview
11.13.3 Klausner Holz Thüringen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Klausner Holz Thüringen Products Offered
11.13.5 Klausner Holz Thüringen Related Developments
11.14 Sodra
11.14.1 Sodra Corporation Information
11.14.2 Sodra Description and Business Overview
11.14.3 Sodra Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Sodra Products Offered
11.14.5 Sodra Related Developments
11.15 SCA
11.15.1 SCA Corporation Information
11.15.2 SCA Description and Business Overview
11.15.3 SCA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 SCA Products Offered
11.15.5 SCA Related Developments
11.16 Ante-holz GmbH
11.16.1 Ante-holz GmbH Corporation Information
11.16.2 Ante-holz GmbH Description and Business Overview
11.16.3 Ante-holz GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Ante-holz GmbH Products Offered
11.16.5 Ante-holz GmbH Related Developments
11.17 Rayonier Advanced Materials
11.17.1 Rayonier Advanced Materials Corporation Information
11.17.2 Rayonier Advanced Materials Description and Business Overview
11.17.3 Rayonier Advanced Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Rayonier Advanced Materials Products Offered
11.17.5 Rayonier Advanced Materials Related Developments
11.18 Moelven
11.18.1 Moelven Corporation Information
11.18.2 Moelven Description and Business Overview
11.18.3 Moelven Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Moelven Products Offered
11.18.5 Moelven Related Developments
11.19 Rettenmeier Group
11.19.1 Rettenmeier Group Corporation Information
11.19.2 Rettenmeier Group Description and Business Overview
11.19.3 Rettenmeier Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 Rettenmeier Group Products Offered
11.19.5 Rettenmeier Group Related Developments
11.20 Hyne Timber
11.20.1 Hyne Timber Corporation Information
11.20.2 Hyne Timber Description and Business Overview
11.20.3 Hyne Timber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 Hyne Timber Products Offered
11.20.5 Hyne Timber Related Developments
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Lumber Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Lumber Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Lumber Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Lumber Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Lumber Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Lumber Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Lumber Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Lumber Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Lumber Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Lumber Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Lumber Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Lumber Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Lumber Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Lumber Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Lumber Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Lumber Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Lumber Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Lumber Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Lumber Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Lumber Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Lumber Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Lumber Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Lumber Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Lumber Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Lumber Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/1924220/global-lumber-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”