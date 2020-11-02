Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Highlights On Future Development 2025

Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market: Snapshot

In the past few years, there has been an surge in the terrorist attacks and infiltration activities. In order to retain the security of the common people and of important data, the governments across the world are investing huge amounts in the security systems, thus, triggering the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market. Furthermore, the implementation of strict government regulations on the perimeter security is favorably working towards the growth of the market.

Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market: Overview

Perimeter intrusion detection systems are made up of sensors and other instruments that offer protection to end users by helping them detect intrusions in their perimeter/property in time for assessment and action. The various types of sensors used in these systems, include infrared sensors, microwave sensors, radar sensors, and fiber-optic sensors. They can be deployed in open area, fences, and underground. Some of the common verticals where these systems are used are military and defense, transportation sector, government, industrial, commercial, and correctional facilities. Based on service, the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market can be segmented into managed services, risk assessment and analysis, system integration and consulting, and maintenance and support.

Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market: Key Trends

Over the past few years, there has been a sharp rise in terrorism and infiltration activities. To maintain the security of the common mass and data of high importance, governments worldwide are investing hefty sums in security systems, which is, thus, fuelling the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market. Moreover, the enforcement of stringent government regulations on perimeter security is working in favor of the market. These systems enable significant reduction in the cost of manpower, which is helping the global market in gaining tremendous momentum.

On the flip side, the high rate of false alarms with the existing perimeter intrusion detection systems is hampering the growth of the global market. Furthermore, issues pertaining to the integration of existing systems with new technologies are keeping the market from realizing its utmost potential.

Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market: Market Potential

A trend that is likely to revolutionize the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market is the emergence of video surveillance and analytics. The rapid pace of technological innovation in video analytics is adding extra value to intrusion detection solutions. The vast improvements in efficiency, capability, and reliability are pushing analytics from the periphery to the mainstream and thereby, pushing the global market. The prospects of this trend are likely to attract players in the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market to focus towards incorporating video analytics in their offerings.

The practice of collaboration and agreements between market players is also paving way for breakthrough technologies that will shape the future of the global market. For instance, in April 2017, Magal Security Systems Ltd. announced a corporation agreement with Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. to provide smart perimeter intrusion detection systems to address the security challenges and prevent infiltration by terrorists in India.

Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market: Geographical Segmentation

The key segments analyzed in the research report are Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America will be a prominent destination for market players. The growth of the region can be attributed to sizeable budget allocated by governments for the defense sector and pressing need for security against terrorist activities. Moreover, the rapid advancements in the underlying technologies and high focus on product innovation are propelling the growth of the region.

Latin America is expected to emerge as an attractive pocket for global participants. Continuous innovations in perimeter intrusion detection systems to effectively counter intrusion threats are supplementing the growth of the region. Countries such as Brazil and Argentina will be sights of high growth rate in the region.

Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

A raft of players in the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market are adopting mergers and acquisitions as key growth strategies to expand their offerings. Besides this, key participants are paying high attention to product launches and partnerships to ensure inorganic growth in the market. In addition, players are pouring large funds into research and development of advanced products, which will help them in boosting their visibility in the market. Some of the prominent companies operating in the global perimeter intrusion market are Honeywell International Inc., Tyco International Plc., Schneider Electric, Axis Communications AB, FLIR Systems Inc., Senstar Corporation, Advanced Perimeter Systems Limited, Anixter International Inc., and Southwest Microwave.

