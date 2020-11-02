Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Is Booming Worldwide (2020-2027) | By Top Leading Players – Advantest Corporation, Applied Materials, ASML Holding

The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is experiencing a steady growth with regards to the research and development activities, product innovations, investments, and technological integrations, and deployment in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise exponentially in the coming years. The market for semiconductor manufacturing equipment comprises of some well-established players across the globe. The sales of semi-conductors are largely influenced by numerous economic and non-economic factors.

The Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market is estimated to reach US$ 101.58 Bn by 2027 from US$ 62.10 Bn in 2018

The automobile and industrial sectors are expected to have a large impact on the growth of the semiconductor market. Also for the consumer electronics industry, shorter lifecycles of the products aid the needs from semiconductor manufacturing equipment for high volume production abilities with growing consumer demands. Potentially, the automotive and industrial sectors present larger opportunities as compared to other sectors due to the volumetric implementations of semiconductors and subsequently drive the demands for semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

The key players influencing the market are: Advantest Corporation, Applied Materials, Inc., ASML Holding N.V., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, KLA Corporation, Lam Research Corporation, Rudolph Technologies, Inc., Screen Holdings Co., Ltd., Teradyne Inc., and Tokyo Electron Ltd. among others.

The global market for semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is segmented on various parameters such as equipment type, dimension, end use, and geography. Based on equipment type, wafer manufacturing equipment segment dominate the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market heavily and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. On the basis of dimensions, 2.5D segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate in the coming years. The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market operates in an extremely fragmented industry with huge number of smaller players capturing the market.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment

Compare major Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects de-globalisation trends may have for Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment providers

Profiles of major Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment -intensive vertical sectors

