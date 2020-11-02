Pregnancy Detection Kits Market Business Overview, Financial Details, Strategies and Forecast – 2025

The Global Pregnancy Detection Kits Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the Pregnancy Detection Kits market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the Global Pregnancy Detection Kits Market: Abbott Laboratories, Axis Medicare, BioMerieux SA, Cardinal Health, Church & Dwight, Germaine Laboratories, Mankind Pharma, Piramal Enterprises, Procter & Gamble Co., and Quidel Corporation

Overview:

The factors driving the market growth include an increase in unplanned pregnancies, rise in disposable income, the changing lifestyles, and growing literacy rates.

– Unplanned pregnancy rate in the United States is significantly higher than in any other developed country. According to a 2017 report from the Guttmacher Institute in the United States, it is estimated that 52% of unintended pregnancies result from couples not using any contraceptives, 43% result from inconsistent or incorrect contraceptive use, and only 5% result from contraceptive failure.

– Almost 44% pregnancies in Europe and 38% in Asia are unplanned, leading to high demand for pregnancy detection kits. The rate of unplanned pregnancies have been increasing worldwide. Pregnancy detection kit is one of the primary and easy ways for women to check if they are pregnant or not. Thus, the demand for pregnancy detection kits is expected to increase in the future.

– However, women in low-income countries are not properly aware of the pregnancy detection kits and most of the times, such kits are not easily accessible to such women. Easy-to-use, highly accurate dip-strip tests can be purchased from manufacturers for less than ten cents.

– Furthermore, in low-income countries, pregnancy test kits are not readily available and the lack of awareness along with a low literacy rate of women further restricts the sale of pregnancy kits in these countries.

– Thus, factors, such as lack of awareness and lack of availability of pregnancy test kits, are likely to impede the growth of the market studied

Key Market Trends

Blood test for HCG is Expected to Show Lucrative Growth in the Future

The human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) blood test is a quantitative test that measures the level of hCG hormone present in a sample of the blood; hCG is a hormone produced in the female body during pregnancy. During the course of pregnancy, the cells in the developing placenta produce hCG. The placenta in the sacs nourishes the egg after it is fertilized and attaches to the uterine wall. The hCG hormone is first detected in the female blood sample about 11 days after conception, and the level of hCG continues to double after 48 to 72 hours. Once they reach the peak- which occurs around 8 to 11 weeks after conception – the hCG levels decline and then remain stable for the rest of the pregnancy. This HCG test is performed to confirm the pregnancy, determine the age of the fetus, diagnose a potential miscarriage, and diagnose an abnormal pregnancy. Therefore, due to the growth of planned and unplanned pregnancies, HCG tests are recommended by doctors, which helps to drive the global market.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Pregnancy Detection Kits market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America dominates the pregnancy detection kits market, due to the growing awareness regarding pregnancy detection kits and the growing expenditure on personal care products. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow tremendously during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, such as a rise in disposable income in developing economies, a well-established distribution channel, and growing awareness regarding pregnancy products through strong family planning activities conducted by government organizations.

