Food Traceability Market Size Share Analysis and System Production (2020-2026)

The Latest Research Report on “Food Traceability Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Food Traceability Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Food Traceability market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Food Traceability Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Food Traceability market sustainability.

Global Food Traceability Market to reach USD 25.7 billion by 2025.

Global Food Traceability Market valued approximately USD 12.3 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.64% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global food traceability market are enhancement in food traceability technologies, growing application in diverse sectors and increasing penetration of modern retail. In addition, increasing number of product recalls, growing consumer concern for food safety and stringent export regulation are the some other driving factor that drives the market. The major restraining factors of food traceability market are high cost of traceability equipment, privacy issues in data sharing and lack of stringent laws in developing nation. In food processing, the term traceability refers to the recording through means of barcode or RFID tags & other tracking media, all movement of product and steps within the production process. Traceability within the food processing industry also utilized to identify key high production & quality areas of a business, verses those of low return and where points in the production process may be improved. Food Traceability increases the inventory accuracy that allows the firm to meet customer demand more efficiently. Product tracing system support decision that impact brand reputation of food as it improves food product tracing improves decision making ability. Food traceability reduces time to access critical data in the event of a recall and reduces the scope of a recall. Food traceability also helps identify and minimize certain hidden cost.

The regional analysis of Global Food Traceability Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has dominate the market of total generating revenue across the globe. Europe is also contributing major share in the global market of Food Traceability. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the over the coming years due to China and India are also witnessing significant growth. In addition, the rising demand for technologies such as barcode, RFIS technologies and Biometrics in this region is also driving the market.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

¢C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

¢Cognex Corporation

¢Honeywell International Inc.

¢SGS SA

¢Barcode Integrators Inc.

¢Carlisle Technology Inc.

¢Mass Group Inc.

¢Merit-Trax Technologies Inc.

¢Picarro Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

oRFID/RTLS

oGPS

oBarcode

oInfrared

oBiometrics

By End-User:

oFood Manufacturers

oWare House/Pack Farms

oFood Retailers

oDefense & Security Department

oOther Government Departments

oOther

By Application:

oMeat & Livestock

oFresh Produce & Seeds

oDairy

oBeverages

oFisheries

oOthers

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Food Traceability Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Food Traceability market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Food Traceability market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Food Traceability Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

