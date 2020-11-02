Coronavirus threat to global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market 2020 Industry Share, Size, Consumption, Growth, Top Manufacturers, Type and Forecast to 2026

The Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market research report includes Market Size, Upstream Situation, Market Segmentation, Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Segmentation, Price & Cost And Industry Environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels. The Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( C. H. Robinson (USA) , CEVA Logistics (Netherlands) , Damco (Netherlands) , DB Schenker (Germany) , DHL (Germany) , DSV A/S (Denmark) , Expeditors International of Washington (USA) , FedEx (USA) , GEODIS (France) , J.B. Hunt Transport Services (USA) , Kerry Logistics Network (Hong Kong) , Kintetsu World Express (Japan) , Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland) , Nippon Express (Japan) , NYK Line (Japan) , Panalpina World Transport (Holding) (Switzerland) ) which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Share and Technological Developments. It covers Regional Segment Analysis, Type, Application, Major Manufactures, Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Target Audience of the Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market in Market Study:

Distributors, Dealers, Suppliers, and Manufacturers

Major Service Providers, Huge Corporates and Industries

Existing and Current Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Players, Private Organizations, Event Managers and Annual Product Launchers

Instantaneous of Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market: Third-party logistics providers typically specialize in integrated operation, warehousing and transportation services which can be scaled and customized to customers’ needs based on market conditions, such as the demands and delivery service requirements for their products and materials. Often, these services go beyond logistics and include value-added services related to the production or procurement of goods, i.e., services that integrate parts of the supply chain. When this integration occurs, the provider is then called a third-party supply chain management provider (3PSCM) or supply chain management service provider (SCMSP). 3PL targets particular functions within supply management, such as warehousing, transportation, or raw material provision.

The third-party logistics market is expected to progress as service providers are moving towards the use of automated freight payment and audit services to reduce costs. These providers are gaining competitive advantages by reducing capital expenditure (CAPEX), mitigating risks, managing inventory, and focusing on the core competencies of their business operations. The emergence of Big Data and availability of industry-specific logistics services are expected to be the key driving factors boosting the industry growth. Lack of necessary internal control has resulted in the increase in outsourcing of these services by the middle market companies (including wholesalers and retailers) to overcome the logistic challenges. The manufacturers and end-use industries in the emerging countries lack the internal control required for addressing logistics challenges. This has provided an impetus to the 3PL industry growth. Additionally, the key vendors are adopting cloud-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions to enhance the shipper-vendor relationship and reduce the supply chain complexities by providing increased visibility in the process. However, the economic downturn is dampening the interest of 3PL providers in making capital investments.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market for each application, including-

☑ Manufacturing

☑ Retail

☑ Healthcare

☑ Automotive

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

☑ Roadways

☑ Railways

☑ Airways

☑ Waterways

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers in Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Report:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope of Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary of Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

And Continue…

