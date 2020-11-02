Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Waterproof Breathable Textiles market report contains a primary overview of the Waterproof Breathable Textiles market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Waterproof Breathable Textiles market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Waterproof Breathable Textiles industry.
Competitor Landscape: Waterproof Breathable Textiles market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Membrane Segment Witnessing High Growth Rate
– By textile type, the membrane segment is expected to dominate the global market and witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of its excellent mechanical properties and water resistance.
– Membranes are extremely thin films made from polymers and engineered in such a way that they have highly resistant to water penetration, yet allow the passage of water vapor. A membrane is only about 10mm thick and is laminated to a conventional fabric to provide the essential mechanical strength. They are of two types
– Microporous membranes – Microporous membranes are thin films of expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) polymer that contains about 1.4 billion tiny holes per sq.cm. The hydrophobic nature of the polymer and small pore size requires high pressures to cause water penetration.
– Hydrophilic membranes – These are very thin films of chemically modified polyester or polyurethane containing no holes which, therefore, are sometimes referred to as non-poromeric. Water vapor from perspiration is able to diffuse through the membrane in relatively large quantities.
– Europe is one of the major markets for membrane-based waterproof textiles, owing to large numbers of climbers and walkers, many of whom require performance garments to protect them from extreme elements.
– With the growing demand, the membrane waterproof breathable textiles are projected to dominate the market over the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Register Highest Growth Rate
– In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest economy, in terms of GDP. The countrys annual growth of GDP was 6.8% in 2017. In 2018, the countrys annual growth of GDP was 6.6%, and it is expected to increase by 6.3% in 2019. The growth in the country remains high, but is gradually diminishing, as the population is aging and the economy is rebalancing from investment to consumption, manufacturing to services, and external to internal demand.
– China is the worlds leading textile exporter, accounting for 40% of the global textile and clothing exports. The textile and clothing industry is the largest manufacturing industry in China with approximately 24,000 enterprises. China is the largest clothing producer in the world and has the biggest production capacity for textile products consisting of cotton, manmade fibers, and silk.
– The waterproof breathable textiles market in China is expected to witness rapid growth on account of increasing demand from the footwear and garment industry.
– The market in China is primarily driven by growing consumer demand for fitness-related sports products due to increasing health awareness. This has resulted in increasing sportswear manufacturing activities in China.
– From the aforementioned points, waterproof breathable textiles market is expected to experience a huge market demand in the forecast years.
