Heavy Equipment Lubricants Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

BP p.l.c

Chevron U.S.A. Inc.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

FUCHS

Gazprom Neft PJSC

Gulf Oil Corporation Limited

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

Lukoil

Quepet Lubricants

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

The heavy equipment lubricants market is projected to register a CAGR of over 1.9% during the forecast period 2019-2024.

– The major factors driving the growth of the heavy equipment lubricants market are the increasing manufacturing activities in the Asia-Pacific region and the growing usage of high-performance lubricants in the construction and mining sectors.

– The shifting focus towards dry machining & minimum quantity lubrication is acting as a restraint to the market

– The industrial growth in the middle east & africa and increase in the exploration of natural gas are likely to act as an opportunity to the heavy equipment lubricants market in the forecast period.