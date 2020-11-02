Asia-Pacific Food Spreads Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Asia-Pacific Food Spreads Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific Food Spreads market report contains a primary overview of the Asia-Pacific Food Spreads market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Asia-Pacific Food Spreads market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Asia-Pacific Food Spreads industry.
Competitor Landscape: Asia-Pacific Food Spreads market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
High Demand of Nut- and Seed-based Spread
The popularity of peanut butter in the market has paved the way for various nut-based butter, such as almond, cashew, walnut, and hazelnut. Nut-based butter and spreads have become popular products among consumers because of its health benefits and ease of use as a breakfast accompaniment. Thus, this results in a growing preference for nut-based spreads by Japanese consumers. The fruit-based spreads are leading the Japanese market, while the nut-based spreads are expected to register healthy growth. Manufacturers employ various methods to increase their shares in the Chinese food spread market. Hong Kong and Taiwan are known for high consumption of peanut butter, while the peanut butter market is a little weak in the rest of China.
China is the Largest Market Segment
Westernization, as a cultural movement, has augmented the demand for processed foods, in India and China. There is an increased consumption of bread in the region, as bread is viewed as both convenient and healthy. Hence, the food spread market in China is expected to benefit from this trend during the forecast period. Chinas population is entering the middle-income group as they are becoming more employed. This is leading consumers to prefer convenient food and thus spending more on processed food. Consumers of China tend to like almond butter more than peanut butter. Almond butter consumption is also growing at a healthy rate in China which is mostly used in the preparation of several desserts. The manufacturers are employing various techniques to innovate their food spread products.
Detailed TOC of Asia-Pacific Food Spreads Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Nut- and Seed-based Spread
5.1.2 Fruit-based Spread
5.1.3 Honey
5.1.4 Chocolate-based Spread
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Convenience Stores
5.2.3 Specialist Retailers
5.2.4 Online Retail Stores
5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 Japan
5.3.1.3 India
5.3.1.4 Australia
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Cremica Agro Foods Limited
6.4.2 Ferrero Group
6.4.3 Podravka d.d.
6.4.4 Unilever PLC
6.4.5 The Hershey Company
6.4.6 Capilano Honey Ltd.
6.4.7 Nestle SA
6.4.8 Sioux Honey Assoc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
