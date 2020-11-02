India Whey Protein Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“India Whey Protein Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the India Whey Protein market report contains a primary overview of the India Whey Protein market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global India Whey Protein market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the India Whey Protein industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275260

Competitor Landscape: India Whey Protein market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Glanbia plc

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Arla Foods AMBA

Agropur US

Eurosrum

FrieslandCampina Ingredients

Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.

Lactalis International Market Overview:

India whey protein market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the forecasted period (2019 – 2024).

– India is one of the fastest developing nations, globally. The food sector in the country has grown threefold during the past decade and is expected to follow the same trend over the next 10 years.

– Functional food and beverages have gained immense popularity among the health-conscious Indian population.

– In particular, products containing whey protein have gained importance due to the health benefits they offer. The demand for personal care products containing whey protein has also increased in the region. As the Indian youth are highly fitness conscious, the demand for whey protein powder among the bodybuilding groups is increasing.