Aerospace Coatings Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

"Aerospace Coatings Market" report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally.

The global Aerospace Coatings market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Aerospace Coatings industry.

Competitor Landscape: Aerospace Coatings market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Epoxy Segment

Epoxy-based resins are reinforced polymers derived from petroleum sources, after a reaction process involving epoxide units. These resins help develop several properties, including strength, durability, and chemical resistance, in coatings.

Fast drying, toughness, outstanding adhesion, resistance to water, and good curing make them suitable for providing protection to metals and other surfaces. On the other hand, the paints and coatings derived from epoxy-based resins have limited gloss retention.

Glycidyl amine epoxy resins are produced by reacting aromatic amines with epichlorohydrin, which results in cross-linkage. These resins have high reactivity, high thermal and chemical resistance, and outstanding mechanical properties.

Growing environmental concerns, worldwide, are forcing the producers to focus on bio-based epoxy resins.

The large biomass content and excellent properties, such as thermal, mechanical, and flame retarding performances, along with the need for a sustainable environment, are likely to increase the demand for bio-based epoxy-based resins.

The aerospace industry primarily uses epoxy coatings as primers for corrosion protection, floor coatings, aerospace hangars, and corporate aircraft hangars etc. Epoxy primers can withstand both cold and hot temperatures. Operating temperatures, upward of 140â°C, are not recommended. Epoxy is also used as topcoats. Epoxies are mostly preferred in interior applications, as they tend to change color under the exposure of light and extreme weather.

Major types of epoxy resins are Bisphenol A epoxy resins, Bisphenol F epoxy resins, Epoxy Novolacs, and Epoxy functional diluents and modifiers. For instance, Bisphenol A and F resins are used to enhance curing speed.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

North America dominated the global market in 2017. With growing commercial aviation in countries like the United States and Canada, the consumption of aerospace coatings is increasing in the region. The United States is the worlds largest and most powerful economy in the world, with a per capita income of USD 55,900 in 2017. The United States aerospace sector is the largest in the world. According to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the gross manufacturing output value was approximately USD 128 billion in 2017. Export of aerospace components to countries like France, China, and Germany, along with robust consumer spending in the United States, is driving manufacturing activities in the United States aerospace industry. Moreover, the United States has the highest number of business aircraft and private jets. In the country, the business aircraft fleet has been witnessing annual growth rates of 2.5%, since 2015, with 20,978 business aircraft in 2017. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the total commercial aircraft fleet is estimated to reach 8,290 in 2038, from 7,141 in 2017, owing to the growth in air cargo. Additionally, the US main liner carrier fleet is projected to grow at an average rate of 45 aircraft per year, as the existing fleet is being replaced. The US MRO market is the largest in the world, primarily in terms of value, and is expected to witness slow growth in the next 10 years. This can be predominantly attributed to the opening of many MRO facilities across the world, in order to save operational costs and time. Some companies are setting up new MRO facilities, while others are focusing on upgrading the existing facilities. In September 2018, Southwest Airlines announced the construction of a new regional maintenance facility at Washington International Airport. In addition, AAR Corp. initiated heavy maintenance check operations for Republic Airlines, since early in 2018. The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for aerospace coatings consumption in the region during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Aerospace Coatings Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Government Spending on Defense in the US

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Aircraft in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East

4.1.3 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Rise in Prices of Raw Materials

4.2.2 Flat Growth of MRO in the US

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Price Analysis

4.6 Patent Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Resin Type

5.1.1 Epoxy

5.1.2 Acrylic

5.1.3 Polyurethane

5.1.4 Other Resin Types

5.2 Technology

5.2.1 Water-borne

5.2.2 Solvent-borne

5.2.3 Powder Coatings

5.3 End User

5.3.1 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

5.3.2 Maintenance Repair and Operations (MRO)

5.4 Aviation Type

5.4.1 Commercial Aviation

5.4.2 Military Aviation

5.4.3 General Aviation

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1.1 China

5.5.1.2 India

5.5.1.3 Japan

5.5.1.4 South Korea

5.5.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.2.1 US

5.5.2.2 Canada

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 UK

5.5.3.3 Italy

5.5.3.4 France

5.5.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle-East & Africa

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 South Africa

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle-East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AkzoNobel NV

6.4.2 Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 BryCoat Inc.

6.4.5 Hentzen Coatings Inc.

6.4.6 Hohman Plating & Manufacturing LLC

6.4.7 IHI Ionbond AG

6.4.8 Mankiewicz Gebr. &Co.

6.4.9 Mapaero

6.4.10 PPG Industries Inc.

6.4.11 SOCOMORE

6.4.12 The Sherwin-Williams Company

6.4.13 Zircotec Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Expanding Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Activities in Asia-Pacific

7.2 Other Opportunities

