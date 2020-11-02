Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices market report contains a primary overview of the Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices industry.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
3D/4D Ultrasound Imaging Dominates the Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market
The market is segmented on the basis of application, technology, and type. Technology is further segmented into 2D ultrasound imaging, 3D and 4D ultrasound imaging, Doppler imaging, and high-intensity focused ultrasound.
The 3D/4D ultrasound imaging holds the major share in the market, owing to the extensive technological advancements in the development of 3D/4D ultrasound devices, favourable reimbursements, wide range of applications, and added advantages with the devices, such as HD motion and 3D/4D visualization. Major players in the Asia-Pacific region are also focusing on growth strategies, such as product launches, mergers, partnerships, etc. For instance, in January 2018, GE Healthcare collaborated with some 100 skill partners across India, to train over one lakh youth for the healthcare industry in various functions, such as X-ray, operations theatre, and ultrasound, to expand operations in the Africa and ASEAN countries.
Detailed TOC of Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Public Awareness about Need of Diagnosis
4.2.2 Increased Adoption of Diagnostic Imaging
4.2.3 Increasing Aging Population
4.2.4 Rapid Technological Advances
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Reimbursement Concerns
4.3.2 High Costs Associated With the Devices and Procedures
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Applications
5.1.1 Anesthesiology
5.1.2 Cardiology
5.1.3 Gynecology/Obstetrics
5.1.4 Musculoskeletal
5.1.5 Radiology
5.1.6 Emergency Department
5.1.7 Critical Care
5.1.8 Other Applications
5.2 Technology
5.2.1 2D Ultrasound Imaging
5.2.2 3D and 4D Ultrasound Imaging
5.2.3 Doppler Imaging
5.2.3.1 Color Doppler Imaging
5.2.3.2 Continuous Doppler Imaging
5.2.3.3 Pulse Wave Doppler Imaging
5.2.4 High-intensity Focused Ultrasound
5.3 Type
5.3.1 Stationary Ultrasound
5.3.2 Portable Ultrasound
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 Japan
5.4.1.3 India
5.4.1.4 Australia
5.4.1.5 South Korea
5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Analogic Corporation
6.1.2 Fujifilm
6.1.3 GE Healthcare
6.1.4 Hitachi Medical Corporation
6.1.5 Phillips Healthcare
6.1.6 Samsung
6.1.7 Toshiba Medical Systems
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
