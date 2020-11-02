Australia Snack Bar Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Australia Snack Bar Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Australia Snack Bar market report contains a primary overview of the Australia Snack Bar market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Australia Snack Bar market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Australia Snack Bar industry.
Competitor Landscape: Australia Snack Bar market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Demand for Health and Convenience snacking
Consumer demand for convenient and healthy on-the-go snack options has by-far been the primary attribute for sales of snack bars, in the country. The changing lifestyle of consumers involving the consumption of smaller meals is further leading to the increased consumption of snacks, which is expected to propel the demand for snack bars. Owing to the availability of a wide range of flavours within various snack bar categories, the demand for snack bars grew considerably. In 2018, the market studied was led by cereal bars segment which is slightly ahead of energy bars. Consumer preference for clean label ingredients is evidently high. Snack bar has various opportunities within functional ingredients, reduced sugar, savoury spins, and plant proteins. Nestle and Kelloggs are the leading brands in the market studied, with the dominating presence of players, such as Carman’s Fine Foods Pty Ltd and Post Holdings Inc.
Sports bars and Cereal Bars go Head on Head
Stiff competition from new entrants and heavy price discounting are key challenges for the nutritious snack bar market. The category is becoming overcrowded, with many new competitors willing to cut their pricing substantially. The sports bars segment of the sport and diet grocery category is growing at 7.9 per cent over the last year and is the largest segment of the total category in grocery. This is different from other sales channels, where bars lose share to supplements and protein powders, indicating a more impulsive/immediate consumption purchase occasion in the grocery market. Trial and destination are key for a retailer to unlock the potential of the sports bar category. Whereas cereal bars demand comes from their functional and healthy properties. With a range comprising cereals, porridges, wraps, sprinkles and bars, Goodness Superfoods is a successful brand which recently won the Healthy Food Guide Award for Best Breakfast Cereal.
