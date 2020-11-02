China Electric Bus Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“China Electric Bus Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the China Electric Bus market report contains a primary overview of the China Electric Bus market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.



BYD Auto Co. Ltd

Yutong

Anhui Ankai Automobile

King Long

Volvo

Nanjing Jiayuan EV

Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle

Zhongtong Bus Holding Co. Ltd Market Overview:

The Chinese Electric Bus market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.86% during the forecast period 2019-2024. The country has been witnessing significant growth in the demand for electric vehicles (EV) owing to the growing need for addressing future energy requirements.

– China is the largest manufacturer and consumer of e-buses in the world. The domestic demand is being supported by national sales targets, favorable laws, supportive subsidies, and municipal air-quality targets.

– According to available statistics, the stock of electric buses in China reached 343,500 units in 2016, and in 2017, 90% of the urban bus sales in the country were electric, totaling 97,000.

– As per industry experts, China adds ~9,500 electric buses every five weeks.

– In the coming years, the country is expected to witness growth in the adoption of electric buses, as more than 30 Chinese cities have made plans to achieve 100% electrified public transit by 2020, including Guangzhou, Zhuhai, Dongguan, Foshan, and Zhongshan in the Pearl River Delta, as well as Nanjing, Hangzhou, Shaanxi, and Shandong. As of December 2018, Shenzhen, one of the Chinese megacities, has nearly 16,000 electric buses that are operating.