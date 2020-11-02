China Electric Vehicles Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“China Electric Vehicles Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the China Electric Vehicles market report contains a primary overview of the China Electric Vehicles market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Adoption of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles due to Government Norms
Witnessing rapid urbanization, and an increase in the number of vehicle sales, the country is determined to reduce the exhaust emissions from the vehicles. At the same time, the country also intends to reduce its dependence on oil imports, in turn, driving the demand for and sales of electric vehicles in the country.
In September 2017, China set the deadline of 2019 to impose tough new sales targets for electric plug-in and hybrid vehicles. The target states that auto manufacturers vehicle sales of pure electric and hybrid vehicles must represent at least 10% of their annual sales in the country. This share is expected to increase to 12% for 2020.
Also, some major cities and provinces are imposing more stringent restrictions. For instance, the city of Beijing only issues 10,000 permits for the registration of combustion-engine vehicles per month to encourage its inhabitants to switch to electric vehicles. These kind of measures are aiding China to formulate a resolute and optimistic prospect for the development of electric vehicles in the country, which is expected to drive the market.
Government Rolling Back Subsidies for Electric Vehicle Manufacturers
In 2010, the Chinese government introduced subsidies to promote EV sales, driven in part by the government desire to cut down pollution levels. But from 2016, the government has been steadily reducing subsidies for EVs, in an attempt to progressively shift costs back to EV makers. The reason for this scaling back subsidies is to encourage manufacturers to rely on innovation rather than on government assistance as the industry matures in the future.
In 2018, the Chinese government removed subsidies for vehicles that can travel less than 150 km (90 miles) in one charge. The latest round, announced in March 2019, will see subsidies for pure battery electric cars with a driving range of 400 km (250 miles) and above cut by half, to 25,000 Yuan (USD 3,700) per vehicle from 50,000 Yuan. Hence, in order to qualify for any subsidy, electric cars now need to have a range of at least 250 km.
Detailed TOC of China Electric Vehicles Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Vehicle Type
5.1.1 Passenger Cars
5.1.2 Commercial Vehicles
5.2 Drive-train Type
5.2.1 Battery Electric Vehicles
5.2.2 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share**
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 BYD Co
6.2.2 SAIC
6.2.3 BAIC Motors
6.2.4 Geely Motors
6.2.5 Chery Motors
6.2.6 Jiangling Motors Corporation
6.2.7 JAC Motors
6.2.8 Changan Automobile
6.2.9 Great Wall Motors
6.2.10 NIO
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 DISCLAIMER
