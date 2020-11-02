Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Elastomers Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Elastomers Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Elastomers market report contains a primary overview of the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Elastomers market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Elastomers market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Elastomers industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245080

Competitor Landscape: Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Elastomers market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Trinseo SA

Arkema Group

ARLANXEO

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Denka Company Limited

DowDuPont

Elastomer Engineering Ltd

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Grando

Hexpol Compounding

Huntsman Corporation LLC

Kuraray Europe GmbH

M.O.L Gummiverarbeitung GmbH & Co. KG

Teknorapex

Tenneco Inc.

Umm Al Quwain Industries LLC

Wanhua Group

Zeon Europe GmbH

Kumho Petrochemical

Synthos SA

Versalis SPA (Eni SPA)

JSR Corporation Market Overview:

The market for Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) elastomers market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.12% and 2.94%, in terms of revenue and volume respectively, during the forecast period of 2019 â€“ 2024. The major factors driving the market studied are the increasing demand from the automotive and HVAC industry. Various factors, like volatility in raw material prices and intra-elastomer segment replacements, are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Thermoplastics dominated the market in 2018. These elastomers possess various characteristic properties, including high heat resistance, high viscosity, cost-effective, low-temperature flexibility, oil resistant, halogen-free, structural integrity, chemical resistant, terpolymer, low toxicity, good moldability, and good strength.

– The increasing demand for bio-based thermoplastic elastomers is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Europe dominated the market across the region with the largest consumption from countries, such as Germany and France.