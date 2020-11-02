Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Elastomers Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Elastomers Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Elastomers market report contains a primary overview of the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Elastomers market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Elastomers market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Elastomers industry.
Competitor Landscape: Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Elastomers market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Application from the HVAC Industry
– Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) are important in the designing of large to medium industrial and office buildings, as well as skyscrapers and in marine environments, such as aquariums, where safe and healthy building conditions are regulated with respect to humidity and temperature, using fresh air from outdoors.
– Thermoplastic elastomers are used in a variety of HVAC application, as it can be extruded, injection molded, blow molded, or compression molded. The features that make it well suited for this application include flexibility in hot and cold temperature extremes, excellent long-term sealing performance, low volatile organic compounds (VOCs), along with a wide range of hardness to meet end use requirements.
– The major applications of elastomers in the HVAC industry include seals and gaskets, boots and bellows, couplers, air ducts and tee joints, connectors, drain tubing, shock mounts, and flexible hose.
– Increasing population and stringent regulations for energy efficiency drive the demand for HVAC systems, which, in turn, are expected to increase the consumption of elastomers in the manufacturing of new HVAC systems.
– With the technological enhancements in the sector leading to properties, such as large force generation with small temperature changes, the heat engines/pumps also have the potential to become a significant application sector for the elastomers market.
Europe to Dominate the Market
The European region dominated the EMEA market share in 2018. Germany witnessed a 15% increase in the new residential building permits in 2017, and this growth trend is expected to continue, owing to the rising demand for real estate, increasing population, increased job security, and low borrowing costs. The rising demand for automobiles, owing to the increasing per capita income, coupled with technological advancements in the sector leading to the increased life of a vehicle, has resulted in the increasing demand for the replacement of spare parts. Moreover, with the growing use of microelectronic devices and reducing the size of electronics, the application of elastomers has been increasing in the electronics market, as it holds a high strength. The United Kingdom is the largest European market for high-end consumer electronics products, with about 18,000 UK-based electronics companies. The electronic production grew by 2% in 2017 and continued to maintain the same growth in 2018. All these factors are augmenting the growth of the elastomers market in the region.
Detailed TOC of Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Elastomers Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles
4.1.2 Increasing Application from the HVAC Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices
4.2.2 Intra-elastomer Segment Replacement
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Policies and Regulations
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Thermoset Elastomers
5.1.1.1 Nitrile Rubber (NBR)
5.1.1.1.1 Carboxylated Nitriles (XNBR)
5.1.1.1.2 Hydrogenated Nitrile (HNBR)
5.1.1.2 Ethylene Propylene (EPR)
5.1.1.3 Fluorocarbon Elastomers (FKM)
5.1.1.4 Styrene Butadiene Rubber
5.1.2 Thermoplastic Elastomers
5.1.2.1 Styrenic Block Copolymers (TPS)
5.1.2.1.1 Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS)
5.1.2.1.2 Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene (SIS)
5.1.2.1.3 Hydrogenated Styrenic Block Copolymers (HSBC)
5.1.2.1.4 Other Styrenic Block Copolymers
5.1.2.2 Thermoplastic Polyolefins Blend (TPO)
5.1.2.3 Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV)
5.1.2.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU)
5.1.2.4.1 Polyester
5.1.2.4.2 Polyether
5.1.2.4.3 Other Thermoplastic Polyurethanes
5.1.2.5 Other Thermoplastic Elastomers
5.1.2.5.1 Thermoplastic Polyamide
5.1.2.5.2 TPE-E – Copolyester
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Automotive
5.2.2 Medical
5.2.3 Electronics
5.2.4 Construction
5.2.5 Industrial
5.2.6 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Europe
5.3.1.1 Germany
5.3.1.2 United Kingdom
5.3.1.3 Italy
5.3.1.4 France
5.3.1.5 Spain
5.3.1.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.2 Middle East & Africa
5.3.2.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.2.2 South Africa
5.3.2.3 UAE
5.3.2.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Trinseo SA
6.4.2 Arkema Group
6.4.3 ARLANXEO
6.4.4 BASF SE
6.4.5 Covestro AG
6.4.6 Denka Company Limited
6.4.7 DowDuPont
6.4.8 Elastomer Engineering Ltd
6.4.9 Exxon Mobil Corporation
6.4.10 Grando
6.4.11 Hexpol Compounding
6.4.12 Huntsman Corporation LLC
6.4.13 Kuraray Europe GmbH
6.4.14 M.O.L Gummiverarbeitung GmbH & Co. KG
6.4.15 Teknorapex
6.4.16 Tenneco Inc.
6.4.17 Umm Al Quwain Industries LLC
6.4.18 Wanhua Group
6.4.19 Zeon Europe GmbH
6.4.20 Kumho Petrochemical
6.4.21 Synthos SA
6.4.22 Versalis SPA (Eni SPA)
6.4.23 JSR Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growing Demand for Bio-based Thermoplastic Elastomers
7.2 Increasing Applications in the Medical Industry
