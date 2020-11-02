Europe, Middle East & Africa Hot-melt Adhesives Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Europe, Middle East & Africa Hot-melt Adhesives Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Europe, Middle East & Africa Hot-melt Adhesives market report contains a primary overview of the Europe, Middle East & Africa Hot-melt Adhesives market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Europe, Middle East & Africa Hot-melt Adhesives market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Europe, Middle East & Africa Hot-melt Adhesives industry.

Competitor Landscape: Europe, Middle East & Africa Hot-melt Adhesives market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Footwear and Leather Industry

Hot-melt adhesives are used for bonding the flat soles of running shoes, edge folding, and shoe upper bonding, among others. The ease with which they can be applied makes hot-melt adhesives extremely attractive to footwear manufacturers.

They find applications in shoe manufacturing and leatherwork, making sports equipment, apparel, accessories, etc.

Moreover, properties, such as excellent bond strength, and resistance to temperature and weather conditions, provided by these adhesives are important requirements for the footwear segment. The water resistance offered by hot-melt adhesives helps in its application in creating waterproof bonds between linings and insoles.

The European footwear industry is expected to display moderate growth, due to increased demand for sports footwear, sports equipment, and apparel (made up of leather). Along with this, the growing demand for more comfort, new models, and lifestyle trends, among others, are contributing to the demand in the footwear industry.

Countries, such as Germany and France, are expected to witness moderate growth in the demand for PUR hot-melt adhesives used for footwear purposes, while the United Kingdom is expected to exhibit positive growth, owing to the consistently rising footwear expenditure in the country.

Germany to Dominate the Market

Germany dominated the Europe, Middle East & Africa market in 2017. In 2017, the German automotive industry recorded a turnover of over EUR 400 billion, which was about 20% of the total revenue generated by the German industry. In Europe, Germany accounts for 30% of total passenger car manufacturing, and 20% of all new car registrations. 21 of the worlds top 100 automotive suppliers are German companies.

Automotive production in the country has been declining over the past few years, due to the high cost and shifting of production to countries like China. Moreover, sales have also been growing at a slow pace. However, there is still a significant demand from the automotive aftermarket, which is expected to contribute to the consumption of hot-melt adhesives during the forecast period.

The application of hot-melt adhesives in car seats, cables in the roof li0ner, bonding door sill protectors, anchor plates, emblems, and other plastic parts, etc., is expected to create an increased demand for these adhesives, with the simultaneous growth of the automotive industry.

In Europe, Germany holds the largest healthcare market. The annual expenditure on health in the country is estimated to be more than EUR 350 billion, excluding fitness and wellness. With demographic changes and digitalization, the country has been investing in mobile healthcare facilities, which have provided a platform for the further expansion of the German healthcare sector.

Hence, with the growth of the automotive, healthcare, construction and building, and other sectors in the country, the demand for hot-melt adhesives is expected to witness growth in the country in the upcoming years.

Detailed TOC of Europe, Middle East & Africa Hot-melt Adhesives Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Automotive and Packaging Industries

4.1.2 Rising Environmental Concerns Regarding Solvent-borne Adhesives

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Volatility in the Availability and Price of Raw Materials, Forcing Internal Substitutions

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Resin Type

5.1.1 Polyolefins

5.1.2 Polyamide

5.1.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethane

5.1.4 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

5.1.5 Styrenic-butadiene Copolymers

5.1.6 Other Resin Types

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Building and Construction

5.2.2 Paper, Board, and Packaging

5.2.3 Transportation

5.2.4 Woodworking and Joinery

5.2.5 Footwear and Leather

5.2.6 Healthcare

5.2.7 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.8 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Europe

5.3.1.1 Germany

5.3.1.2 UK

5.3.1.3 Italy

5.3.1.4 France

5.3.1.5 Spain

5.3.1.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.2 Middle East & Africa

5.3.2.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.2.2 South Africa

5.3.2.3 United Arab Emirates

5.3.2.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Alfa International Corporation

6.4.3 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

6.4.4 Ashland Inc.

6.4.5 Avery Dennison Corp.

6.4.6 DowDuPont

6.4.7 Dymax Corporation

6.4.8 Franklin International

6.4.9 HB Fuller Company

6.4.10 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.11 Hexcel Corporation

6.4.12 Hexion Inc.

6.4.13 Huntsman Corp.

6.4.14 Jowat SE

6.4.15 LORD Corp.

6.4.16 Mactac

6.4.17 Mapei SpA

6.4.18 Master Bond

6.4.19 Paramelt B

6.4.20 Pidilite Industries Ltd

6.4.21 Sika AG

6.4.22 Yokohama Industries

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Adoption of Bio-based Hot-melt Adhesives

7.2 Innovative Product Development to Gain Competitive Edge

