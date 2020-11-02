Latin America Surfactants Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Latin America Surfactants Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Latin America Surfactants market report contains a primary overview of the Latin America Surfactants market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Latin America Surfactants market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Latin America Surfactants industry.
Competitor Landscape: Latin America Surfactants market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Growing Demand from Household Soap and Detergent Application
– Detergent is usually a mixture of surfactants, used mainly for the purpose of cleaning, and is available in varying dilutions.
– Detergents consist of alkylbenzenesulfonates, which have chemical properties similar to soap, but with higher solubility in hard water.
– Detergents are classified in terms of their ionic properties, namely anionic, cationic, and non-ionic. The soap mentioned in the segmentation deals mainly with washing and laundry application.
– In terms of the market share in the application segment, soap and detergent segment occupies the largest share in the Latin American surfactant market, accounting for more than half of the share.
– The laundry care market in Mexico is growing gradually, owing to the increasing awareness toward household hygiene, which is also expected to propel the market studied during the forecast period.
Brazil to Dominate the Demand
– Brazil is considered as the fourth-largest market for beauty products in the world, and is known to pave the way for innovation, supply, and trends in the beauty market throughout the region.
– With the growth and investments in domestic and industrial cleaning, agriculture, food processing, and the personal care industry, the Brazilian surfactants market is expected to grow at a moderate pace, over the forecast period.
– Moreover, Latin America, more specifically, Brazil, is emerging as a hotspot for bio-surfactant research, owing to its biodiversity, thereby providing increasing potential to discover novel microorganisms capable of producing biosurfactants at a lower cost,with higher productivity.
– With the growth and investments in domestic and industrial cleaning, agriculture, food processing, and the personal care industry, the Brazilian surfactants market is expected to grow at a moderate pace, over the forecast period.
– Moreover, Latin America, more specifically, Brazil, is emerging as a hotspot for bio-surfactant research, owing to its biodiversity, thereby providing increasing potential to discover novel microorganisms capable of producing biosurfactants at a lower cost,with higher productivity.
– Such factors are expected to drive the market for surfactants in Brazil, throughout the coming years.
Detailed TOC of Latin America Surfactants Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Personal Care and Home Care Industry in Latin America
4.1.2 The Growth of the Oleo Chemicals Market Driving Bio-based Surfactants
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Increasing Focus on Environmental Regulations
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Price Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Anionic Surfactants
5.1.1.1 Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfolane (LAS or LABS)
5.1.1.2 Alcohol Ethoxy Sulfates (AES)
5.1.1.3 Alpha Olefin Sulfonates (AOS)
5.1.1.4 Secondary Alkane Sulfonate (SAS)
5.1.1.5 Methyl Ester Sulfonates (MES)
5.1.1.6 Sulfosuccinates
5.1.1.7 Other Anionic Surfactants
5.1.2 Cationic Surfactants
5.1.2.1 Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
5.1.2.2 Other Cationic Surfactants
5.1.3 Non-ionic Surfactants
5.1.3.1 Alcohol Ethoxylates
5.1.3.2 Ethoxylated Alkyl-phenols
5.1.3.3 Fatty Acid Esters
5.1.3.4 Other Non-ionic Surfactants
5.1.4 Other Types
5.2 Origin
5.2.1 Synthetic Surfactants
5.2.2 Bio-based Surfactants
5.2.2.1 Chemically Synthesized Bio-based Surfactants
5.2.2.1.1 Sucrose Ester
5.2.2.1.2 Alkyl Polyglycoside
5.2.2.1.3 Fatty Acid Glucamide
5.2.2.1.4 Sorbitan Ester
5.2.2.1.5 Other Chemically Synthesized Bio-based Surfactants
5.2.2.2 Bio-surfactant
5.2.2.2.1 Glycolipid
5.2.2.2.2 Fatty Acid, Phospholipid, Neutral Lipid
5.2.2.2.3 Lipopeptide
5.2.2.2.4 Polymeric Bio-surfactant
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Household Soap and Detergent
5.3.2 Personal Care
5.3.3 Lubricants and Fuel Additives
5.3.4 Industry and Institutional Cleaning
5.3.5 Food Processing
5.3.6 Oilfield Chemicals
5.3.7 Agricultural Chemicals
5.3.8 Textile Processing
5.3.9 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Mexico
5.4.2 Brazil
5.4.3 Argentina
5.4.4 Chile
5.4.5 Colombia
5.4.6 Rest of Latin America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3M
6.4.2 Arkema
6.4.3 Ashland
6.4.4 BASF SE
6.4.5 Bayer AG
6.4.6 Clariant
6.4.7 Croda International
6.4.8 Deten Quimica SA
6.4.9 DowDuPont
6.4.10 Evonik Industries AG
6.4.11 Galaxy Surfactants
6.4.12 Godrej Industries
6.4.13 Innospec
6.4.14 Kao Corporation
6.4.15 Lonza
6.4.16 Nouryon
6.4.17 Oxiteno
6.4.18 P&G Chemicals
6.4.19 Reliance Industries Ltd
6.4.20 Solvay
6.4.21 Stepan Co.
6.4.22 SulfaTrade SA
6.4.23 TENSAC
6.4.24 YPF
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Possible Innovations in the Applications of Specialty Surfactants
7.2 Expansion of Application Base for Bio-surfactants
