Middle East & Africa Non-lethal Weapons Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Middle East & Africa Non-lethal Weapons Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Middle East & Africa Non-lethal Weapons market report contains a primary overview of the Middle East & Africa Non-lethal Weapons market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Middle East & Africa Non-lethal Weapons market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Middle East & Africa Non-lethal Weapons industry.
Competitor Landscape: Middle East & Africa Non-lethal Weapons market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Law Enforcement Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
Law enforcement agencies include special, local, state police, federal agencies or drug enforcement administration that use non-lethal or less lethal weapons to avoid injury to officers in close contact situations. The use of non-lethal weapons by police forces is on the rise due to political unrest in recent years. There have been grants by the governments for use of advanced non-lethal weapons in case of emergencies. For instance, in 2017, the Kenyan Police Service (KPS) received the delivery of at least 6 Jino riot control vehicles along with firearms, ammunition, and teargas as a part of preparations against public protests before the general elections. Such procurements by the local law enforcement agencies and police to counter-attack the riots are propelling the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Rest of Middle East & Africa Currently Holds the Highest Market Share
Rest of Middle East & Africa currently has the highest market share in the Middle East & Africa non-lethal weapons market. This is majorly due to the protests and the riots taking place in various places like Algeria, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Lebanon, Morocco, Sudan, Tunisia, and the Palestine among other territories. Clashes between demonstrators and security forces in Iraq that started in July 2018 in the southern metropolis of Basra resulted in riot police firing tear gas and gunshots at rioters who had laid siege to city hall and torched the headquarters of several Iranian-backed political parties. Such incidents have led to the procurement of non-lethal weapons as a measure of crowd control in this region.
Detailed TOC of Middle East & Africa Non-lethal Weapons Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Ammunition
5.1.2 Explosives
5.1.3 Gases and Sprays
5.1.4 Other Types
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Law Enforcement
5.2.2 Military
5.3 Country
5.3.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3.3 South Africa
5.3.4 Qatar
5.3.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 ISPRA Ltd.
6.2.2 The Safariland Group
6.2.3 Lamperd Less Lethal
6.2.4 Condor Non-Lethal Technologies
6.2.5 LRAD Corporation
6.2.6 Rheinmetall AG
6.2.7 APT (Advanced Pyrotechnics)
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
