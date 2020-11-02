Middle East & Africa Polyurethane Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Middle East & Africa Polyurethane Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Middle East & Africa Polyurethane market report contains a primary overview of the Middle East & Africa Polyurethane market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Middle East & Africa Polyurethane market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Middle East & Africa Polyurethane industry.
Competitor Landscape: Middle East & Africa Polyurethane market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand from Building & Construction Industry
– Polyurethane finds its largest application in the building & construction industry, where it is used in various household, commercial, and industrial applications. With its excellent strength-to-weight ratio, insulation properties, durability, and versatility, polyurethane is frequently used in building and construction applications.
– The building & construction sector accounts for about 30% of polyurethanes consumption in Middle-East & Africa region and represents a market for a diverse portfolio of polyurethane products.
– There are many benefits of using rigid polyurethane foam insulation, which include its energy efficiency, high performance, versatility, thermal/mechanical performance and its environment-friendly nature. Rigid polyurethane foams are widely applied as wall and roof insulation, insulated panels, and gap fillers for the space around doors and windows. Rigid foam adhesives are used in some window and door installations and in manufactured housing.
– Some rigid polyurethane foams are applied on-site to seal gaps and cover irregular shapes. Such foams include spray, pour-in-place, and one-component foams. Spray polyurethane foams form a seamless layer of insulation, fill gaps and seams during application, and cover irregular shapes that are hard to insulate with rigid boards. This reduces drafts considerably, while creating quiet buildings. For durability and stability, rigid polyurethane foam-cored entry doors and garage doors are available in various finishes and styles.
– The construction sector in the MENA region is expected to grow at the fastest pace 2019 as regional governments investing in the infrastructure projects and rebuild conflict areas. The construction industry in the region is expected to grow on an average 7.5% y-o-y in 2019.
– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, expected to incrtease the market for polyurethanes during the forecast period.
Saudi Arabia to Dominate the Market
– Saudi Arabia is an oil-based economy with strong governmental control over all of the major economic activities. The country has more than 15% of global oil reserves and is one of the leading oil exporters, globally. Additionally, the country is expected to report the largest gains in public spending financed by the National Development Funds and the Public Investment Fund.
– Government and private investments in different sectors in the country are expected to lead the increase in industrial & commercial building and construction activity. An amount of USD 800 billion, for more than 5,200 construction projects, is being invested in Saudi Arabia, which is the GCCs largest and most populous country.
– In addition, the country plans to promote tourism industry, owing to which the country holds 202 hotel projects (60,392 rooms) under construction.
– Moreover, with the construction of residential houses, hotels, medical cities, the demand, and thereby the production of furniture and electrical & electronic products are projected to increase in the coming years.
– Therefore, the growth in various end-user industries, such as construction, automotive, and packaging, is anticipated to provide huge opportunities for the polyurethane market to grow in the country during the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Middle East & Africa Polyurethane Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Report
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Requirement of Thermal Insulation from the Electronics & Appliances Industry
4.1.2 Growing Demand from Building & Construction Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Volatile Raw Material Prices
4.2.2 Toxic Nature of Polyurethane Coatings
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Raw Material Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Foams
5.1.1.1 Rigid Foam
5.1.1.2 Flexible Foam
5.1.2 Coatings
5.1.3 Adhesives & Sealants
5.1.4 Elastomers
5.1.5 Others
5.2 End-user
5.2.1 Furniture & Interiors
5.2.2 Building & Construction
5.2.3 Electronics & Appliances
5.2.4 Automotive
5.2.5 Footwear
5.2.6 Packaging
5.2.7 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.2 UAE
5.3.3 South Africa
5.3.4 Egypt
5.3.5 Kuwait
5.3.6 Qatar
5.3.7 Morocco
5.3.8 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 BASF SE
6.4.2 BCI Holding SA
6.4.3 Covestro AG
6.4.4 DowDuPont
6.4.5 Huntsman International LLC
6.4.6 Kuwait Polyurethane Industries W.L.L
6.4.7 LANXESS (Chemtura)
6.4.8 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
6.4.9 Perfect Rubber Industries LLC
6.4.10 Wanhua Chemical Group Co.,Ltd.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growing Awareness of Energy Efficiency Policy Towards Middle East Region Buildings
7.2 Increasing Demand for Bio-based Polyurethane
