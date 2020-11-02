Middle East & Africa Polyurethane Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Middle East & Africa Polyurethane Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Middle East & Africa Polyurethane market report contains a primary overview of the Middle East & Africa Polyurethane market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Middle East & Africa Polyurethane market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Middle East & Africa Polyurethane industry.

BASF SE

BCI Holding SA

Covestro AG

DowDuPont

Huntsman International LLC

Kuwait Polyurethane Industries W.L.L

LANXESS (Chemtura)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Perfect Rubber Industries LLC

Wanhua Chemical Group Co.,Ltd. Market Overview:

The Middle-East & Africa polyurethane market is expected to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of 5.75% in terms of volume, over 2019-2024. The major factors driving the growth of the polyurethanes market is growing requirement of thermal insulation from the electronics & appliances industry and growing demand from building & construction industry. On the flipside, volative raw material prices and toxic nature of polyurethane coatings are expected to hinder the growth of market.

– Growing awareness of Energy Efficiency Policy towards Middle East region buildings is likely to act as an opportunity for the market’s growth in the future.

– In 2018, Foams segment was estimated to be the largest and accounted for 50% of the Middle-East & Africa polyurethane market (In Volume terms).

– In 2018, building & construction segment accounted for the largest share with 30% of the Middle-East & Africa polyurethane market (In Volume terms).