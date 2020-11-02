Middle East Aviation Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Middle East Aviation Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Middle East Aviation market report contains a primary overview of the Middle East Aviation market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Middle East Aviation market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Middle East Aviation industry.

Competitor Landscape: Middle East Aviation market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Market Overview:

The Middle East aviation market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024.

– The aviation market in the Middle East is experiencing significant growth, primarily due to growing passenger traffic. According to IATA, the passenger traffic in this region will grow by 5% per year. In order to cater to the growing demand, airlines are procuring newer generation aircraft and starting its operations on new routes.

– Countries in the Middle East region are in need of over 2,600 new aircraft in the next 20 years in order to cater to the increasing number of air travelers in the region.

– On the other hand, shifting oil prices, currency fluctuations, as well as pilot shortages (more specifically in the UAE), shall be the main restraining factors which shall affect the growth of the market.

– Additionally, military aviation in the Middle East is expected to witness impressive growth in the coming years owing to various fighter jet deals which have been acquired recently by Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain.