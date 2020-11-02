Niobium Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Niobium Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Niobium market report contains a primary overview of the Niobium market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Niobium market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Niobium industry.
Competitor Landscape: Niobium market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Growing usage in the Automotive Industry
Lightweight materials and designs have been important concerns in the manufacturing of automobiles, where driving dynamics is a major factor.
Additionally, the emerging focus of governments across the world on minimizing carbon emissions and enhancing fuel economy (as per the Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards) of the vehicle has increased the importance of lightweight materials in the production of automobiles.
In the past couple of years, the automotive industry has been consistently focusing on vehicle weight, as it has a direct impact on driving dynamics, fuel consumption, and agility.
The shifting focus of automobile manufacturers toward the development of light-weight vehicles is becoming the biggest opportunity for growth in the niobium market.
The usage of niobium as a micro-alloy enhances the toughness and strength of steel, while also ensuring that the automobile body structure is light. At the same time, it also makes vehicles safe in the event of a collision. For instance, usage of about 300 gram of niobium in steel for a mid-size passenger car reduces the weight of the vehicle by approximately 200 kg, in turn, improving the fuel economy of the vehicle (1 liter per 200 km) and reducing exhaust emissions.
With the growing automotive industry, the consumption of niobium is projected to increase through the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2017. With accelerating usage in structural steels and growing usage in the automobile and aerospace industry in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the consumption of niobium is increasing in the region. The consumption of niobium is very high in steel manufacturing in the form of ferroniobium, and the construction industry is thriving in several emerging economies, such as China and India, among others. The Chinese automotive manufacturing industry is the largest in the world. The automotive industry is growing steadily, with high production and demand for passenger cars. Further, the aviation industry is currently running 2,185 general aviation aircraft. Moreover, it is planning to have more than 5,000 aircraft and 500 airports by 2020. With the growing demand from various end-user industries in different countries, the demand for niobium is projecetd to increase at a high rate during the forecast period.
