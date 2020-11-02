Niobium Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Niobium Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Niobium market report contains a primary overview of the Niobium market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Niobium market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Niobium industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244842

Competitor Landscape: Niobium market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Admat Inc.

Alkane Resources Ltd

CBMM

China Molybdenum Co. Ltd

Changsha South Tantalum Niobium Co. Ltd

Dneprovsky Special Tubes Plant LLC

Grandview Materials

NIOBEC (Magris Resources Inc.)

NioCorp Developments Ltd

Shaanxi Getwick Nonferrous Metals Co. Ltd

Titanex GmbH

Zhuzhou Orient Kylin Special Metal Materials Co. Ltd Market Overview:

The market for niobium is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.90 % during the forecast period of 2019-2024. Major factors driving the market are the increased consumption of niobium in structural steel and extensive utilization of niobium-based alloys in manufacturing aircraft engines. Niobium, being an abundant element with a small number of producers around the world, can hinder the growth of the market studied.

The construction industry dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to grow during the forecast period as niobium-based alloys are exceptionally meeting the challenges regarding fire resistance and seismic requirement of modern artistic construction.

Increasing demand for high strength and lightweight steel in oil & gas pipelines is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market with the largest consumption from countries, such as China and Japan.