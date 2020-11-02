North America Non-lethal Weapons Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“North America Non-lethal Weapons Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the North America Non-lethal Weapons market report contains a primary overview of the North America Non-lethal Weapons market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global North America Non-lethal Weapons market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the North America Non-lethal Weapons industry.

Lamperd Less Lethal Inc

Combined Systems Inc.

LRAD Corp.

NonLethal Technologies, Inc.

UNITED TACTICAL SYSTEMS (PEPPERBALL TECHNOLOGIES)

Bruzer Less Lethal International

ALS Less Lethal

Taser International Manufacturing Company

Condor Non-lethal Technologies

The Safariland Group

Market Overview:

The North America non-lethal weapons market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024.

– The rising armed violence within the North America region has resulted in the United States government taking precautions and arming the military as well as the police forces with non-lethal weapons.

– Various investments are being made by the Department of Defense (DoD) in the non-lethal weapons program which shall lead to the market for non-lethal weapons in North America experience significant growth in the coming years.