North America Recreational Vehicle Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

Thor Industries Inc.

Winnebago Industries .

Forest River Inc.

REV Group

Erwin Hymer Group North America

Nexus RV

Triple E RV Market Overview:

The North America recreational vehicle market is anticipated to register a CAGR of about 7.02% during the forecast period (2019 â€“ 2024).

– As of 2017, more than 10 million US households own an RV, while nearly 17.2 million households are looking to buy one. Considering the age group of RV owners in the US, 30-54 years age group people own the majority of the RVs in 2018.

– These facts clearly imply that the demand for the market is gradually improving and is anticipated to further grow, over the forecasted period.

– It is expected that this increased market potential will drive the market forward, especially in the US. In 2018, RV shipments reached 483,672 units.