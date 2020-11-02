Structural Insulated Panels Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Structural Insulated Panels Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Structural Insulated Panels market report contains a primary overview of the Structural Insulated Panels market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Structural Insulated Panels market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Structural Insulated Panels industry.

Competitor Landscape: Structural Insulated Panels market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Alubel SpA

ArcelorMittal

BALEX-METAL

DANA Group of Companies

Isopan (Manni Group SpA)

Italpannelli SRL

Jiangsu Jingxue Insulation Technology Co. Ltd

Kingspan Group

Marcegaglia SpA

Metecno

Multicolor Steels (India) Pvt Ltd

NCI Building Systems

Nucor Building Systems

Owens Corning

PFB Corporation

Premier Building Systems

Rautaruukki Corporation

Tata Steel Europe Limited

Zamil Steel Pre-Engineered Buildings Co. Ltd Market Overview:

The global structural insulated panel market is expected to register healthy growth, by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of 6.13% over 2019-2024.

The major factors driving the market studied are the increasing demand from the construction sector and increasing cold storage applications. Advancements in building technologies such as modular construction techniques are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

In 2018, the building wall segment is expected to dominate the market and expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period. This is due to the robust demand from the residential sector.

In 2017, North America dominated the market, holding a share of almost 37%, and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily due to rising construction activities in Canada and Mexico.