Eyewear Market 2019 | Growing Rapidly with Significant CAGR, Leading Players, Innovative Trends and Expected Revenue by 2026

Recent report on “Eyewear Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Eyewear market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Eyewear Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Eyewear market sustainability.

Global Eyewear Market to reach USD 196.47 billion by 2025.

Global Eyewear Market valued approximately USD 110 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.52% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global eyewear market are increasing awareness regarding eye examination, rise in percentage of population who can afford luxury goods and increasing disposable income. In addition, rising prevalence of acute myopia at younger ages, rapid modernization in urban areas and rising consciousness about eye health conditions across the world is projected to drive the growth of the eye market over the coming years. The major restraining factors of global eyewear market are rising refractive surgeries and availability of counter fit products. Eyewear consists of items and accessories worn on or over the eyes, for fashion or adornment, protection against the environment, and to improve or enhance visual acuity. Eyewear can also include more utilitarian forms of eye protection, such as goggles. Conversely, blindfolds are a form of eyewear used to block vision for a variety of purposes. There are various benefits of eyewear such as when you’re driving it provide a certain level of protection against various irritants, it helps to express your unique personality, it helps to expand peripheral vision and it also helps in save time, money and that extra hassle every morning.

The regional analysis of Global Eyewear Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe has accounted the leading share of total generating revenue across the globe due to primarily due to high average selling prices for the eyewear products and strong inclination toward premium category. North America is also contributing major share in the global market of eyewear due to high disposable income of people in the North American region. Middle East & Africa are also anticipated to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period due to the rise in mall based eyewear stores. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to increase in GDP rate, consumer demographics, and preference for luxury brand of the overall economy.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢Bausch & Lomb

¢Marchon Eyewear

¢Signature Eyewear

¢De Rigo

¢Luxottica

¢Marcolin Eyewear

¢Saffilo

¢Essilor International

¢Fielmann

¢Hoya Corporation

¢Johnson & Johnson

¢Rodenstock

¢Seiko corp.

¢Shamir

¢Carl Zeiss

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oContact Lenses

oSpectacles

oSunglasses

By Application:

o Children

oAdults

oOld

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Eyewear Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Eyewear market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Eyewear market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Eyewear Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

