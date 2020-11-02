Express Delivery Market 2019 | Prominent Factors by Industry Size, Share, Business Development Plans, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2026

New Study about the Express Delivery Market:

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Express Delivery market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Express Delivery Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Express Delivery market sustainability.

Global Express Delivery Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Express Delivery Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Express Delivery Market is continuously growing on a surging trend in the global scenario.

Rapid industrialization and development of global e-commerce marketplace is the surging trend driving express delivery market. Increasing need for fast and safer transportation of goods is expected to be the key driver boosting the market growth. Furthermore, free international trade, globalization, specialization, global communication and favorable political background is further supporting the market during the forecast period. High-tech and other ˜growth™ sectors, such as IT, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, electronics and financial & business services are the major clients of the market propelling the Express Delivery demand. However, regulatory policies of governmental bodies are hindering the market.

Key areas considered for regional analysis of global digital money transfer market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to escalating e-commerce activities and booming sales especially in developing nations such as China, India and South Korea. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢UPS

¢FedEx

¢DHL

¢TNT

¢USPS

¢Deppon

¢KY Express

¢SY Express

¢EMS

¢YT Express

¢STO Express

The objective of the study is to define market size of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offering of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oB2B

oB2C

oOthers

By Application:

oOffline Trading

oOnline Trading

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Express Delivery Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Express Delivery market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Express Delivery market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Express Delivery Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

