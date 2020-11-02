Europe Queue Management System Market Development, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

The queue management system market has been growing at a steady rate over the years as a result of the rise in demand for structuring and managing queues efficiently and conveniently. Owing to the risk of customer loss, end users are increasingly focusing on procuring and deployment of advanced technologies, such as queue management systems, to ensure satisfaction of customers by allowing them sufficient time on the counter for interaction.The constantly rising emphasis on the enhancement of customer satisfaction is generating significant demand for linear queuing systems and virtual queuing systems.Further, with an objective to enhance work efficiency and reduce disorder in queues, the demand for a technologically advanced queue management system is growing, which is supporting the growth of the market for the same.

The Europe Queue Management System Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Europe queue management system market is expected to reach US$ 173.22million by 2027 from US$ 111.35million in 2019; it is estimated grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2020–2027.An unorganized queue in a retail stores could end up losing customers as shoppers would tend to opt for competitor stores. To curb such instances, several retail service providers are implementing queue management systems that help them retain their customers for an extended period. In addition, the queue management solutions facilitate service providers to optimizing operational costs. The adoption and deployment of smart customer management systems enable service providers learn more about the customer flow.These smart technologies are capable of providing the service providers with insightful analysis related to customer behavioral patterns, customer affluence, and services distribution throughout the environment.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Europe Queue Management System Market in the market.

EUROPE QUEUE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Virtual Queuing

Linear Queuing

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Application

Hospitals

BFSI

Retail Outlets

Utility Service Providers and Airports

Restaurants

Government Offices

Others

By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Qmatic

Q-nomy Inc.

Wavetec

Aurionpro Solutions Limited

Advantech Co. Ltd.

