Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market 2020 Edition Report with Impact of COVID-19 |Top Leaders- Merck KGaA; CESCO BIOENGINEERING CO., LTD.; GENERAL ELECTRIC; Solida Biotechnology GmbH

Few of the major competitors currently working in the single-use bioreactors market are Merck KGaA; CESCO BIOENGINEERING CO., LTD.; GENERAL ELECTRIC; Solida Biotechnology GmbH; Applikon Biotechnology; Danaher; Celltainer; Pierre Guérin; Cellexus Ltd; Esco Micro Pte Ltd.; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Sartorius AG; Eppendorf AG; Distek, Inc.; PBS Biotech, Inc.; PARKER HANNIFIN CORP; ABEC and DCI-Biolafitte.

Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.19 billion to an estimated value of USD 5.35 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the innovations and advancements in the market resulting in launches of new products.

Focus of the report:

The report focuses to provide all the insights of the Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market along with all CAGR values and the market shares analysis of all the players in the market. The report is a vital piece of information on the market which explains all the competitive landscape and all the segments in the market while analyzing and forecasting the Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market for the coming years. The report also provides all details in terms of recent developments in the market and all the manufacturers.

Market Definition:

Single-use bioreactors are medical devices which are used in the production/manufacturing of drugs and biopharmaceuticals which are meant to be only used once before they are disposed of. The lining inside these bioreactors which comes in contact with the cell culture in the manufacturing processing is made up of plastic and consists of a disposable bag for storing and holding the cell culture, which is thrown away after single usage.

Competitive Analysis: Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market

Global single-use bioreactors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of single-use bioreactors market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market By Product (Single Use Bioreactor Systems, Media Bags, Filtration Assemblies, Others), Type (Stirred-Tank Single Use Bioreactor, Wave-Induced Single Use Bioreactor, Bubble-Column Single Use Bioreactor, Others), Type of Cell (Mammalian Cells, Bacterial Cells, Yeast Cells, Others), Type of Molecule (MABS, Vaccines, Stem Cells, Gene-Modified Cells, Others), Application (R&D, Bioproduction, Process Development), End-User (R&D Laboratories & Departments, Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers

Increasing demand and preference of single-use bioreactors due to their cost effective nature and accurate results provision; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing benefits associated with the usage of the product as it does not require cleaning of the equipment and can be disposed of after its usage which results in lower maintenance and downtime in manufacturing; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints

Requirement of frequent and repeating high cost purchases of the product; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Concerns related to the regulations and standardization of the components along with the overall product is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Danaher’s subsidiary Pall Corporation announced the launch of a new single-use bioreactor. The product termed as “Allegro STR 50 L” is a single-use stirred tank bioreactor offering enhanced usability and manufacturing process assurance synonymous with Allegro STR series.

In March 2018, Sartorius AG announced the launch of a new automated parallel bioreactor system at the BPI West 2018 Conference held in San Francisco, United States from 19-22 March, 2018. The product termed as “ambr 250 high throughput (ht) perfusion”, already comes assembled with all the required and important components.

