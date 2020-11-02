East Car Rental Market Precise Outlook 2020- Avis Budget Group Inc., Hertz Corp., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Sixt SE, Fast Rent a Car

The Middle East Car Rental Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the Middle East Car Rental market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The middle east car rental market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.32%, during the forecast period, 2020-2025.

Top Key Players in the Middle East Car Rental Market: Avis Budget Group Inc., Hertz Corp., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Sixt SE, Fast Rent a Car

Key Market Trends

Online Rental Booking Continues to Witness Major Demand

In the region, most of the customers prefer renting cars online. As the car rental market experiences growth in demand during peak holiday seasons, people tend to book cars in advance. Only a handful of cars are booked through rental stores, and that too, mostly during the offseason.

Currently, booking online also serves a variety of purposes, such as verification of documents of the renter, offering information to the renter regarding the car, determining the details of drop and pickup of the rented car at a certain place, e-signing of contracts, and cashless transactions. These have helped the car rental companies to gain a competitive edge over their peers, during the past few years.

Furthermore, the trend of online renting a car through apps has improved over the period. As app developers have been designing mobile rental applications with more advanced booking features that offer more vehicle availability and comparable rental costs on a single platform. For instance, OneClickDrive.com is the United Arab Emirates’ largest online platform for car rentals and car leasing. It offers users the choice of more than 700 cars from 50 rent-a-car companies in one place.

Saudi Arabia Capturing a Major Market Share

The country has an annual visitor count of over 16 million, most of which occurs in the month of Ramadan, and thus, majority of the tourism in the country is considered religious. As per the WTTC, tourism contributed 9% to the Saudi Arabian GDP of USD 65 billion. Most visitors in the country are from Asia and nearby Middle Eastern countries. Bangladeshi and Pakistani nationals are the biggest contributors among the tourists, followed by Indonesia, Yemen, India, and Egypt.

Additionally, the country has recently lifted a ban on women from driving vehicles. This move allowed numerous women to drive and helped the demand in the car rental market grow by leaps and bounds, as many women with valid driving licenses were finally able to access rented cars on their own.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Middle East Car Rental Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Middle East Car Rental Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate, and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

